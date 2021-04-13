These celebrity cut-outs have been keeping people company through lockdown

Pics

Author Bethany Rutter kindly shared this shot of her neighbour’s very entertaining window display.

A house near me has a big polar bear in the window that they used to dress up every day in first lockdown and now they’ve added…….. Stanley Tucci? pic.twitter.com/UcLkxWXOdL — Bethany (@bethanyrutter) April 10, 2021

It raises some questions.

Why? What the …? But, why?

Just because we don’t know what the thought processes were, doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate the end result – just as tweeters did.

Soon to be a new Detective series coming to Netflix… https://t.co/le228uhJja — DungeonMaster Ewington 🎲🇪🇺 (@AndiEwington) April 11, 2021

i am passionate about interior design https://t.co/YKzSa8tQ5j — lucy ford (@lucyj_ford) April 11, 2021

how is this someone else’s house who is not me https://t.co/ezkeefEnmW — goo🧸 (@graceIaine) April 12, 2021

However, it seems that Stanley Tucci isn’t the only celebrity cut-out that’s been keeping people company through the pandemic.

For example …

1.

Love things like this. My neighbour has Ainsley Harriott 😂 pic.twitter.com/ernJH8k5zn — Elizabeth W (@Elizabethmando) April 11, 2021

2.

We’ve got a Barry Gibb on our road. pic.twitter.com/Qce6eybYxZ — Jay 🖖 (@jaybn1) April 10, 2021

3.

Bloke over the road from us has big Homie in his garage pic.twitter.com/iRx635srrF — leah (@lnthirlwall) April 11, 2021

4.

Just along the street from me. pic.twitter.com/tVlT3cyZ0Q — Audrey McEwan (@AudreyMcEwan1) April 12, 2021

5.

6.

We have Timothy Olyphant and Kiefer Sutherland pic.twitter.com/VD2MjkSU2y — the pressure to come up with something witty. (@pbfhpunk) April 11, 2021

7.

We had Liam pic.twitter.com/S5cajw78DJ — Delyth Moyles (@aberdyfigirl) April 11, 2021

8.

9.

We have Mr Bean … in the living room 🙄 pic.twitter.com/y51N0Juys8 — RR (@RRRR8484) April 11, 2021

It isn’t just cut-outs, either.

Flat opposite me has had this giant teddy stuck to their living room window for 2 weeks. I keep getting a fright when I open my curtains and see it. pic.twitter.com/j5nhzyfMYU — TheformerVictoriaDrummond (@TheformerD) April 11, 2021

And a final thought on the polar bear-Stanley Tucci combo.

Life of Pi remake that I would watch — Jo (@jo_bromilow) April 10, 2021

READ MORE

Someone tricked Leeds United into having an Osama Bin Laden cut-out in the fake crowd – the only 5 funny reactions you need

Source Bethany Rutter Image Bethany Rutter