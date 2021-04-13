Pics

These celebrity cut-outs have been keeping people company through lockdown

Poke Staff. Updated April 13th, 2021

Author Bethany Rutter kindly shared this shot of her neighbour’s very entertaining window display.

It raises some questions.

Why?

What the …?

But, why?

Just because we don’t know what the thought processes were, doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate the end result – just as tweeters did.

However, it seems that Stanley Tucci isn’t the only celebrity cut-out that’s been keeping people company through the pandemic.

For example …

It isn’t just cut-outs, either.

And a final thought on the polar bear-Stanley Tucci combo.

Bethany Rutter

