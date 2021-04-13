News

An old article about David Cameron being ‘trapped in wealth’ has people riled all over again

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 13th, 2021

Back in 2016, Charles Moore – now Baron Moore of Etchingham – wrote an article for the Telegraph, in which he described David Cameron as being ‘trapped in wealth’.

It begins –

‘You often hear of people being “trapped in poverty”, but it is also possible to be trapped in wealth. This is David Cameron’s fate.’

Eric Morecambe GIF from Eric GIFs

It’s behind a paywall, but here it is – just so you can see we’re not making this up as we go along.

As you can imagine, there was a severe shortage of sympathy for his terrible plight.

Presumably because of the Greensill lobbying row, currently keeping the former PM in the news cycle, a screengrab of the article has resurfaced, and people are just as thrilled about it second time around.

Jen Wood noticed something odd about the situation.

They can’t be helped until they accept they have a problem.

