An old article about David Cameron being ‘trapped in wealth’ has people riled all over again
Back in 2016, Charles Moore – now Baron Moore of Etchingham – wrote an article for the Telegraph, in which he described David Cameron as being ‘trapped in wealth’.
It begins –
‘You often hear of people being “trapped in poverty”, but it is also possible to be trapped in wealth. This is David Cameron’s fate.’
It’s behind a paywall, but here it is – just so you can see we’re not making this up as we go along.
As you can imagine, there was a severe shortage of sympathy for his terrible plight.
U2 to release a charity single to aid those #trappedinwealth
'I still haven't found what I'm looking for…as it's well hidden offshore'
— Trudi (@Trudski2012) April 11, 2016
The first signs that you might be #trappedinwealth is when you go to school dressed like you're going to the opera.
— rab livingstone (@rablivingstone) April 11, 2016
Please spare a thought for those far better off than the rest of us #Trappedinwealth pic.twitter.com/ixOUM8uej5
— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) April 11, 2016
Presumably because of the Greensill lobbying row, currently keeping the former PM in the news cycle, a screengrab of the article has resurfaced, and people are just as thrilled about it second time around.
1.
it’s been found, perhaps the worst take of all time pic.twitter.com/0ivb5Fa23c
— Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) March 27, 2021
2.
A moment’s silence for David Cameron and all those like him that find themselves “trapped in wealth” pic.twitter.com/2VJlKZbjma
— Marina Purkiss (@MarinaNigrelli) April 12, 2021
3.
Oh no please spare me from being trapped in wealth the worst of all fates pic.twitter.com/4QoR4CpkFj
— . (@twlldun) April 12, 2021
4.
I’m sure if poor David *trapped in wealth* Cameron is struggling, he can sell one of his gazillion houses.
No need to thank me.
— Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) April 11, 2021
5.
Strong contender here for the stupidest opening sentence in the history of journalism … https://t.co/t8zNyNzaDE
— Graham Simmons (@grahamjsimmons) April 11, 2021
6.
cry me a fucking river https://t.co/ZeWc4HdYVy
— TickTock (@BrexitClock) March 27, 2021
7.
Time to liberate the wealthy from their money prison https://t.co/IhSClpr7Jn
— Sara from Michigan (@SarafromMI) April 12, 2021
8.
https://t.co/uvrHEEcWgC pic.twitter.com/nZ4zKyGhEE
— The Lady Weird Sloth Cow (@CaseyExplosion) March 27, 2021
9.
I didn't know Britain had any good satirists left. But this dude Charles Moore, whoever he is, may well keep the flame of satire alive. https://t.co/Gs00J37vIR
— Stephan Lewandowsky (@STWorg) April 12, 2021
Jen Wood noticed something odd about the situation.
So they are trapped in wealth. Funny how they don't give all their money away though isn't it.
— Jen Wood – Jenneferetamun (@unojen_wood) April 12, 2021
They can’t be helped until they accept they have a problem.
