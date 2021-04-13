An old article about David Cameron being ‘trapped in wealth’ has people riled all over again

News

Back in 2016, Charles Moore – now Baron Moore of Etchingham – wrote an article for the Telegraph, in which he described David Cameron as being ‘trapped in wealth’.

It begins –

‘You often hear of people being “trapped in poverty”, but it is also possible to be trapped in wealth. This is David Cameron’s fate.’

It’s behind a paywall, but here it is – just so you can see we’re not making this up as we go along.

As you can imagine, there was a severe shortage of sympathy for his terrible plight.

U2 to release a charity single to aid those #trappedinwealth 'I still haven't found what I'm looking for…as it's well hidden offshore' — Trudi (@Trudski2012) April 11, 2016

The first signs that you might be #trappedinwealth is when you go to school dressed like you're going to the opera. — rab livingstone (@rablivingstone) April 11, 2016

Please spare a thought for those far better off than the rest of us #Trappedinwealth pic.twitter.com/ixOUM8uej5 — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) April 11, 2016

Presumably because of the Greensill lobbying row, currently keeping the former PM in the news cycle, a screengrab of the article has resurfaced, and people are just as thrilled about it second time around.

1.

it’s been found, perhaps the worst take of all time pic.twitter.com/0ivb5Fa23c — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) March 27, 2021

2.

A moment’s silence for David Cameron and all those like him that find themselves “trapped in wealth” pic.twitter.com/2VJlKZbjma — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaNigrelli) April 12, 2021

3.

Oh no please spare me from being trapped in wealth the worst of all fates pic.twitter.com/4QoR4CpkFj — . (@twlldun) April 12, 2021

4.

I’m sure if poor David *trapped in wealth* Cameron is struggling, he can sell one of his gazillion houses. No need to thank me. — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) April 11, 2021

5.

Strong contender here for the stupidest opening sentence in the history of journalism … https://t.co/t8zNyNzaDE — Graham Simmons (@grahamjsimmons) April 11, 2021

6.

cry me a fucking river https://t.co/ZeWc4HdYVy — TickTock (@BrexitClock) March 27, 2021

7.

Time to liberate the wealthy from their money prison https://t.co/IhSClpr7Jn — Sara from Michigan (@SarafromMI) April 12, 2021

8.

9.

I didn't know Britain had any good satirists left. But this dude Charles Moore, whoever he is, may well keep the flame of satire alive. https://t.co/Gs00J37vIR — Stephan Lewandowsky (@STWorg) April 12, 2021

Jen Wood noticed something odd about the situation.

So they are trapped in wealth. Funny how they don't give all their money away though isn't it. — Jen Wood – Jenneferetamun (@unojen_wood) April 12, 2021

They can’t be helped until they accept they have a problem.

