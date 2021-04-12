This quizzer’s funny misunderstanding is one for the archives
Over on Reddit, u/Dak-Ralter shared a screenshot of a mildly baffling conversation with a friend.
Clearly not a recent conversation. Who remembers pub quizzes?
It wasn’t, however, a quiz on the second-tallest spire in England, the life and times of Delia Smith, or even Alan Partridge.
Reddit users on the r/BoneAppleTea forum, the subreddit for sharing misheard and misunderstood words and phrases, had a few things to say.
u/DavidsDungeon summed up the situation perfectly.
READ MORE
This most unfortunate (and hilarious) emoji mix-up is one for the ages
Source r/BoneAppleTea Image r/BoneAppleTea, elevate on Unsplash
More from the Poke
Nigel Farage’s career claims crumbled on inspection – 7 favourite takedowns
This artist’s signs and miniatures elevate the banal to something truly special