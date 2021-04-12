The Freedom Cafe’s riposte to covidiots has just gone viral all over again and it’s one for the ages

Pics

Covid restrictions are easing in England today with some changes in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

All non-essential shops can reopen from 12 April along with hairdressers and the like, and you can now have a drink in a pub garden (you might have heard about that).

But people still have to wear masks in shops and on public transport.

And it’s very possibly with this in mind that this ‘Freedom Cafe’ riposte to covidiots who refuse to wear one went viral all over again.

And here it is in full.

You might very well have seen it before, but it’s one for the ages.

