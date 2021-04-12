News

Nigel Farage’s career claims crumbled on inspection – 7 favourite takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 12th, 2021

Since the death of the Duke of Edinburgh on Friday, there has been no shortage of commentary from all quarters, both positive and negative.

Nigel Farage took it upon himself to police the tone of the Duke’s family’s mourning, with this judgement of the bereavement message of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Harry and Meghan.

His comment drew its own criticism.

Including this, from actor Mark Fleischmann –

It clearly struck a nerve, because he responded with a questionable claim.

Twitter didn’t let him get away with that, either.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

The final blow came in the form of this nugget of information about just one of the notable figures actually elected to parliament for more than one party.

Although, to give Farage the benefit of the doubt, Churchill never had to stand against a man in a dolphin suit.

READ MORE

Nigel Farage stood in a tree trying to make money got entirely the mockery it deserved – 13 favourite takedowns

Source Nigel Farage Image Screengrab

More from the Poke