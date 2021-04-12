Nigel Farage’s career claims crumbled on inspection – 7 favourite takedowns
Since the death of the Duke of Edinburgh on Friday, there has been no shortage of commentary from all quarters, both positive and negative.
Nigel Farage took it upon himself to police the tone of the Duke’s family’s mourning, with this judgement of the bereavement message of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Harry and Meghan.
His comment drew its own criticism.
When hate is an emotion *and* a career… pic.twitter.com/5yG5Opz8tq
— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) April 10, 2021
His grandfather has died and your reaction is to incorrectly assert he won’t be welcome at the funeral. You’re a ghoul.
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 9, 2021
Thankfully it isn't down to two-bit racists selling their parasitic souls for gigs on Cameo who get to decide whether they are "welcome" or not. https://t.co/UAJXgQhZB2
— Miffy ️ (@miffythegamer) April 9, 2021
Including this, from actor Mark Fleischmann –
Says the man who couldn’t get elected 7 times
— mark fleischmann (@fleischster) April 10, 2021
It clearly struck a nerve, because he responded with a questionable claim.
Twitter didn’t let him get away with that, either.
1.
In reality he never won a British national election. His party won European elections, then failed to perform its duties more than any party in EU history
Farage, meanwhile, lost 7 attempts to be elected at a national level, and once came 4th behind a dolphin called Flipper. https://t.co/oDHfzuHCpw
— Russ (@RussInCheshire) April 11, 2021
2.
I got first in the Sports Day girls race in Year 3.
Suck on that, Olympians.
— ♀️ (@Hanasoph) April 10, 2021
3.
The great paradox of Farage boasting about "winning" elections when the only elections he ever won were to a parliament he purported to despise. What a monumental spanner.
— Otto English (@Otto_English) April 11, 2021
4.
https://t.co/WFnetKNgnz pic.twitter.com/JmvVZUBbx4
— Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) April 11, 2021
5.
This Brexit? pic.twitter.com/GLYPFxj05g
— Richard Wheat (@Dickieboy01) April 10, 2021
6.
if ur such a formidable political force why u sat at home doing cameos for like 30 quid a pop mush https://t.co/3B4CAzdfJL
— #blm (@jamesy_vh) April 11, 2021
7.
https://t.co/KtdJlqLAK7 pic.twitter.com/NVr7vmlpSm
— Lee (@JustifyMyLee) April 11, 2021
The final blow came in the form of this nugget of information about just one of the notable figures actually elected to parliament for more than one party.
Churchill won election to Parliament as a Tory (Oldham, 1900), Liberal (Dundee, 1910), and Tory "Constitutionalist" (Epping, 1924). You would think Farage would know this, but like all plastic patriots, he's as ignorant of the history he espouses as anything else. https://t.co/7qGaBfKo5S
— Ian Betteridge (@ianbetteridge) April 11, 2021
Although, to give Farage the benefit of the doubt, Churchill never had to stand against a man in a dolphin suit.
