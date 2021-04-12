News

England continues to unlock – 18 funny takes on the new rules

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 12th, 2021

Without wishing to jinx anything, the government’s road map out of lockdown for England seems to be holding steady, so today – the 12th of April – sees a number of rule relaxations.

For example, you can –

Visit a non-essential shop.

Get a haircut or a manicure.

Visit a gym or swimming pool – though, perhaps not straight after your haircut or manicure.

Have a drink in a beer garden or eat at a cafe’s outdoor seating area.

Cross the border into Wales – as long as you don’t expect to go to a pub once you get there.

Naturally, tweeters have been discussing the developments.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

