England continues to unlock – 18 funny takes on the new rules
Without wishing to jinx anything, the government’s road map out of lockdown for England seems to be holding steady, so today – the 12th of April – sees a number of rule relaxations.
For example, you can –
Visit a non-essential shop.
So excited the shops are open! Can't wait to buy snow boots.
— Richard Osman (@richardosman) April 12, 2021
Get a haircut or a manicure.
What are we all going to talk about at the hairdressers? They can’t ask us if we’ve been on holiday recently!?
— Lou Sanders (@LouSanders) April 11, 2021
Visit a gym or swimming pool – though, perhaps not straight after your haircut or manicure.
I’m gutted! After waiting for months for it to reopen, I unfortunately won’t be able to go to the gym today because I don’t want to.
— Oscar Conlon-Morrey (@Oscar_C_M_) April 12, 2021
Have a drink in a beer garden or eat at a cafe’s outdoor seating area.
Wetherspoons beer gardens by midday today #snow pic.twitter.com/Y6J01cVA9K
— Tom E (@DrTommyT25) April 12, 2021
Cross the border into Wales – as long as you don’t expect to go to a pub once you get there.
My parents go to their self contained caravan in wales today 🥲 never looked forward to someone else’s holiday so much in my life
— holly kay (@hollygkay) April 12, 2021
Naturally, tweeters have been discussing the developments.
1.
'Behave responsibly' says Boris Johnson. Its like getting Animal to do a public service broadcast asking people to drum quietly.
— Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) April 11, 2021
2.
If you like piña coladas And gettin' caught in the rain you'll be happy to know the pubs in England are opening up again tonight
— Chris PG 🌈 twitch.tv/PapaGlitch_ (@_Papaglitch_) April 12, 2021
3.
Finally. pic.twitter.com/DUEpFkP6wE
— Theo Usherwood (@theousherwood) April 12, 2021
4.
all the best to Primark employees tomorrow pic.twitter.com/tVuJkdPCGn
— my sexuality is dan levy's eyebrows (@SaimaFerdows) April 11, 2021
5.
Think carefully before you go into a Wetherspoons – you could be mixing with some very dodgy characters. #lockdowneasing pic.twitter.com/SVa5rERTer
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) April 12, 2021
6.
As lockdown eases, please behave responsibly. There are already reports of people stockpiling haircuts.
— paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) April 11, 2021
7.
How it How it's
started going pic.twitter.com/iRmtGknU3N
— Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) April 12, 2021
8.
😂😂 Chatting to my 8yo girls about the significance of today.
Me: What is happening on April 12th girls?
Child 1: The shops and things are opening!
Child 2: The yoghurt in the fridge expires!!! 😂😂😂
— Jill Foster 💙 (@JournalistJill) April 12, 2021
9.
Hancock and BoJo look happy to be finally getting their haircut. pic.twitter.com/CSsXresi4p
— Ryan Rally (@RyanRallyOh) April 12, 2021
More from the Poke
The 9 funniest reactions to Elon Musk ‘going to moon’
The Freedom Cafe’s riposte to covidiots has just gone viral all over again and it’s one for the ages