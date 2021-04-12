England continues to unlock – 18 funny takes on the new rules

News

Without wishing to jinx anything, the government’s road map out of lockdown for England seems to be holding steady, so today – the 12th of April – sees a number of rule relaxations.

For example, you can –

Visit a non-essential shop.

So excited the shops are open! Can't wait to buy snow boots. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) April 12, 2021

Get a haircut or a manicure.

What are we all going to talk about at the hairdressers? They can’t ask us if we’ve been on holiday recently!? — Lou Sanders (@LouSanders) April 11, 2021

Visit a gym or swimming pool – though, perhaps not straight after your haircut or manicure.

I’m gutted! After waiting for months for it to reopen, I unfortunately won’t be able to go to the gym today because I don’t want to. — Oscar Conlon-Morrey (@Oscar_C_M_) April 12, 2021

Have a drink in a beer garden or eat at a cafe’s outdoor seating area.

Wetherspoons beer gardens by midday today #snow pic.twitter.com/Y6J01cVA9K — Tom E (@DrTommyT25) April 12, 2021

Cross the border into Wales – as long as you don’t expect to go to a pub once you get there.

My parents go to their self contained caravan in wales today 🥲 never looked forward to someone else’s holiday so much in my life — holly kay (@hollygkay) April 12, 2021

Naturally, tweeters have been discussing the developments.

'Behave responsibly' says Boris Johnson. Its like getting Animal to do a public service broadcast asking people to drum quietly. — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) April 11, 2021

If you like piña coladas And gettin' caught in the rain you'll be happy to know the pubs in England are opening up again tonight — Chris PG 🌈 twitch.tv/PapaGlitch_ (@_Papaglitch_) April 12, 2021

all the best to Primark employees tomorrow pic.twitter.com/tVuJkdPCGn — my sexuality is dan levy's eyebrows (@SaimaFerdows) April 11, 2021

Think carefully before you go into a Wetherspoons – you could be mixing with some very dodgy characters. #lockdowneasing pic.twitter.com/SVa5rERTer — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) April 12, 2021

As lockdown eases, please behave responsibly. There are already reports of people stockpiling haircuts. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) April 11, 2021

How it How it's

started going pic.twitter.com/iRmtGknU3N — Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) April 12, 2021

😂😂 Chatting to my 8yo girls about the significance of today.

Me: What is happening on April 12th girls?

Child 1: The shops and things are opening!

Child 2: The yoghurt in the fridge expires!!! 😂😂😂 — Jill Foster 💙 (@JournalistJill) April 12, 2021

