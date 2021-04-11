This artist’s signs and miniatures elevate the banal to something truly special
Sidney-based artist, Michael Pederson, posts his pieces out in the open and they can be a little tricky to spot, because they’re not enormous scultures, but tiny notices and quirky miniatures – all showing a wonderful sense of humour.
These are just a few examples.
1. Did you know pigeons had schedules?
2. Spiders are a nightmare on the internet
3. The things that truly haunt us
4. How tall must we be to stare into the void?/strong>
5. Some silences are best left to run their course
6. Looking for solitude
7. Newton would approve
8. Compact and bijou
9. There’s one in every town
