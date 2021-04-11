Vaccines, homeschooling and dentistry – 19 funny takes on this pandemic life

Twitter

We’ve been keeping a close eye on Twitter for signs of a lingering sense of humour about the pandemic. We’re happy to report that it’s still alive and thriving, and these tweets prove it.

1.

When the polio vaccine dropped in 1955 people lined up to get it, & we were 2 years away from artificial satellites. Now in 2021 we carry external world-brains in our pockets & there’s robots on Mars and idiots think the COVID vaccine is full of wizard poison. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 6, 2021

2.

Time to handle the pandemic myself pic.twitter.com/4Rvya9F4Vi — Bird 🦉 (@BirdExecutive) April 5, 2021

3.

If you get a Vaccine Passport, you have to pass through Cootie Free at the airport — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) April 4, 2021

4.

HOW ARE WE A YEAR INTO THIS AND NO ONE HAS GIVEN CHRIS WITTY A CLICKER TO MOVE THE SLIDES ON HIMSELF. YOU'VE GOT 2.6MIL FOR A BRIEFING ROOM THAT LOOKS LIKE A TORY WANKATORIUM BUT NOT 13.99 FOR A CLICKER — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) April 5, 2021

5.

I’ll be honest – the thing I miss most about going to the movies is the excuse to eat complete and utter garbage in the dark. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 7, 2021

6.

Ban driving licenses! They create a two tier society between those who have proved they are safe to drive and those who are a massive danger to others. pic.twitter.com/1HqL1Fwspq — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) April 6, 2021

7.

This school year has me asking questions like how many times can my child be late to her Zoom class before the school sends a truancy officer to the house? — Raw Motherhood (@MetteAngerhofer) April 7, 2021

8.

i made an extremely stupid, pointless and niche but somewhat relatable meme pic.twitter.com/dqU8GB7j79 — Summer Ray (@SummerRay) April 6, 2021

9.

Covid passports are going to be tricky to introduce but we will definitely need them for international travel and Wetherspoons — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) April 5, 2021

10.