19 favourite funny fake film facts

Poke Staff. Updated April 11th, 2021

You may be familiar with Reddit’s r/MovieDetails forum, where people share interesting facts that go a little deeper into the films we know and love.

Some nuggets include:

In Joker, the face of Batman is visible in the mirror.

And …

In Hercules, Hades says “Guys, guys, relax. It’s only half-time” at the exact halfway point of the film.

In r/shittymoviedetails, however, the details in question aren’t true – but they are very funny.

These are some of the best we’ve seen.

1. The Lion King


Via

2. Jurassic Park


Via

3. Batman V Superman


Via

4. Iron Man


Via

5. Fast and Furious


Via

6. UP


Via

7. Baby Driver


Via

8. Parasite


Via

9. Game of Thrones


Via

10. Wonder Woman


Via

