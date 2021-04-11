How the English names for sea creatures were chosen is a hilariously illogical delight

Videos

If you’ve ever wondered how sea creatures got their English names, multilingual comedian, Loïc Suberville, has the answer. It’s not the correct answer, but it’s very funny.

TikTokers had some thoughts.

As a bonus – here’s proof that the same logic was applied to naming fruit.

You can find Loïc on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, as well as TikTok, and it’s well worth the click.

