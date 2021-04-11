Videos

How the English names for sea creatures were chosen is a hilariously illogical delight

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 11th, 2021

If you’ve ever wondered how sea creatures got their English names, multilingual comedian, Loïc Suberville, has the answer. It’s not the correct answer, but it’s very funny.

@loicsuberville

English logic. ##wtf ##why ##english ##universallanguage ##fy ##fyp ##foryoupage

♬ original sound – Loïc Suberville

TikTokers had some thoughts.

As a bonus – here’s proof that the same logic was applied to naming fruit.

@loicsuberville

Don’t get me started on ✨Passion Fruit✨ ##english ##wtf ##fruits ##fy ##fyp ##foryoupage

♬ original sound – Loïc Suberville

You can find Loïc on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, as well as TikTok, and it’s well worth the click.

