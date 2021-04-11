How the English names for sea creatures were chosen is a hilariously illogical delight
If you’ve ever wondered how sea creatures got their English names, multilingual comedian, Loïc Suberville, has the answer. It’s not the correct answer, but it’s very funny.
@loicsuberville
English logic. ##wtf ##why ##english ##universallanguage ##fy ##fyp ##foryoupage
TikTokers had some thoughts.
As a bonus – here’s proof that the same logic was applied to naming fruit.
@loicsuberville
Don’t get me started on ✨Passion Fruit✨ ##english ##wtf ##fruits ##fy ##fyp ##foryoupage
You can find Loïc on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, as well as TikTok, and it’s well worth the click.
