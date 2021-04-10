Simply 13 funny pictures we’ve seen this week
It’s been another long week so here are 13 pictures that made us smile over the last seven days.
1.
‘One cardboard sign to rule them all’
2.
‘He‘s living in 2050’
3.
‘A message to the UPS guy from Tony’
(via Reddit u/Sufficient-Manner-50)
4.
‘Someone’s had a beary rough day😅’
(via Reddit yu/ipostrandompoop)
5.
‘The only directions I needed’
6.
‘Nailed it’
7.
‘This is pretty true’
8.
‘The elevated one’
9.
‘They say age is just a number’
10.
‘A very happy frog’
11.
‘A friend sent me this …’
(via Reddit u/Typical_Warrior)
12.
‘It took 10 minutes to find the dropped Oreo’
13.
‘The Flag of France according to the French Air Force’
