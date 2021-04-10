Pics

Simply 13 funny pictures we’ve seen this week

Poke Staff. Updated April 10th, 2021

It’s been another long week so here are 13 pictures that made us smile over the last seven days.

1.

‘One cardboard sign to rule them all’

(via Reddit u/192_168_1_x)

2.

‘He‘s living in 2050’

(via Reddit u/xoxo2201)

3.

‘A message to the UPS guy from Tony’

(via Reddit u/Sufficient-Manner-50)

4.

‘Someone’s had a beary rough day😅’

(via Reddit yu/ipostrandompoop)

5.

‘The only directions I needed’


(via Reddit u/Mr_CockSwing)

6.

‘Nailed it’

(via Reddit u/quemirasche)

7.

‘This is pretty true’

(via Reddit u/Makswithfacts)

8.

‘The elevated one’

(via Reddit u/anthonyhui)

9.

‘They say age is just a number’

(via Reddit u/rfgobusan)

10.

‘A very happy frog’

(via Reddit u/j3ffr33d0m)

11.

‘A friend sent me this …’

(via Reddit u/Typical_Warrior)

12.

‘It took 10 minutes to find the dropped Oreo’

(via Reddit u/9999monkeys)

13.

‘The Flag of France according to the French Air Force’

(via Reddit u/UnironicThatcherite)

