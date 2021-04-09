This BBC News man reporting live from a rollercoaster is a very funny watch

Videos

The BBC’s Dan Johnson was in Blackpool today, where he marked the Pleasure Beach’s 125th anniversary – and its post-lockdown reopening next week – by reporting live from a rollercoaster.

And not just any rollercoaster, this one apparently has the same G-force as a Formula 1 car and is twice as fast as an airliner taking off. So quite fast, then.

And there was one moment that everyone particularly enjoyed, as highlighted by BBC Breakfast presenter, Dan Walker.

The way @DanJohnsonNews says ‘MONDAY’ half way through this needs to become the accepted pronunciation for all of us from now on.

Brilliant stuff 😂#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/jAJ5Ft87ql — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) April 9, 2021

Fabulous.

Very much enjoying the effort he is putting into saying "flipping heck" and "blimey" because it's breakfast telly. — Jenny Hicken 💙 (@GreatNorthMum) April 9, 2021

"BEFORE CROWDS COME BACK ON MOOOOOOOOOOOONDAAAAAAAY!!!!!" — Rich Preston (@RichPreston) April 9, 2021

At least he can reassure himself that it could have been worse. A whole lot worse. Remember this?

The horror.

