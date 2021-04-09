Videos

This BBC News man reporting live from a rollercoaster is a very funny watch

John Plunkett. Updated April 9th, 2021

The BBC’s Dan Johnson was in Blackpool today, where he marked the Pleasure Beach’s 125th anniversary – and its post-lockdown reopening next week – by reporting live from a rollercoaster.

And not just any rollercoaster, this one apparently has the same G-force as a Formula 1 car and is twice as fast as an airliner taking off. So quite fast, then.

And there was one moment that everyone particularly enjoyed, as highlighted by BBC Breakfast presenter, Dan Walker.

Fabulous.

At least he can reassure himself that it could have been worse. A whole lot worse. Remember this?

The horror.

READ MORE

13 satisfying times Piers Morgan was gloriously owned by Dan Walker

Source @TomHourigan

More from the Poke