The only slightly awkward pause in this Sky News report about Prince Philip sent it viral

Poke Staff. Updated April 9th, 2021

Of all the TV reports about the death of Prince Philip, this one in particular went viral because of the only slight awkward pause on Sky News.

Yes indeed they were related, second cousins once removed through Christian IX of Denmark (we read here) and also third cousins as they were both the great-great-grandchildren of Queen Victoria.

While we try to work that out, here are just a few of the things people were saying about that Sky News clip.

