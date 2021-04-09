Videos

Ted Cruz’ Simpsons impressions are a crime against the ears

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 9th, 2021

Back in 2015, because he had absolutely nothing else to fill his time – such as his job, for example – the then candidate for the presidency, Ted Cruz, recorded an audition tape for the Simpsons.

Here’s how that turned out.

Imagine joking about being the Zodiac killer and that not being the most embarrassing thing you’ve done.

Like a bad penny, the clip recently turned up again, as the Texas senator was being interviewed on Good Morning America.

We may never unclench, and it seems that we weren’t the only ones.

The impressions certainly beg one crucial question.

