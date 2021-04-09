Ted Cruz’ Simpsons impressions are a crime against the ears

Videos

Back in 2015, because he had absolutely nothing else to fill his time – such as his job, for example – the then candidate for the presidency, Ted Cruz, recorded an audition tape for the Simpsons.

Here’s how that turned out.

Imagine joking about being the Zodiac killer and that not being the most embarrassing thing you’ve done.

Like a bad penny, the clip recently turned up again, as the Texas senator was being interviewed on Good Morning America.

ted cruz may be nuts but he’s also terrible at simpsons impressions pic.twitter.com/5fQRGpRBtj — Marisa Kabas (@MarisaKabas) April 7, 2021

We may never unclench, and it seems that we weren’t the only ones.

This is absolutely terrible pic.twitter.com/6zYKDjN0lk — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 8, 2021

I do not say this lightly, this is the worst fucking thing I've ever seen. https://t.co/dUcNUdXDeC — Desi (@DesiJed) April 8, 2021

agony. agony and pain https://t.co/idCa8Z8qBO — ben mekler (@benmekler) April 7, 2021

The impressions certainly beg one crucial question.

Has Ted Cruz ever actually watched an episode of the Simpsons? https://t.co/gEwwUENV2e — C.S. Gersbeck (@CSGersbeck) April 8, 2021

