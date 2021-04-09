Our 15+ favourite reactions to the giant lizard that ran amok in a Thai shop
A 7-11 convenience store in Bangkok had an unusual customer when an enormous monitor lizard wandered in and caused mayhem.
Jejene Narumpa posted a video of the event to Facebook, and you won’t be surprised to hear considerable sounds of panic.
The clip found its way to Twitter, where @danajiru shared it with the very apt addition of Yung Lean’s Acid at 7/11, because – let’s face it – a few people probably thought they were tripping.
— dana drowned (@danajiru) April 7, 2021
people won’t feel safe going back to shops while giant lizards refuse to wear masks pic.twitter.com/3yRbgjaB6O
— Henry Mance (@henrymance) April 7, 2021
The misplaced creature’s adventure struck a chord with Twitter, and we really enjoyed these funny reactions.
1.
When I see a spider on the floor pic.twitter.com/6JJyDKSQnh
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 7, 2021
2.
Me trying to discretely buy condoms when I was 18 pic.twitter.com/l2VahzAxAq
— Maiklas (@Michael_Dunn4) April 7, 2021
3.
Old: Bodega Cats.
New: Bodega Komodo Dragons https://t.co/Dcjqz9Xuwb
— MattWillPost (@MattPostSaysHi) April 7, 2021
4.
Y'all know Kong is on the way. https://t.co/1spn3zdgUA
— Joshua Gale (@joshuafett75) April 7, 2021
5.
This is what Tesco would look like if Labour had won the election 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xqPoiUcUdl
— TheIainDuncanSmiths (@TheIDSmiths) April 7, 2021
6.
Only one way to stop this https://t.co/GH9rUcsZoc pic.twitter.com/tcslBnw1Rd
— Al (@SweatieAngle) April 7, 2021
7.
OK now THIS is worth a lockdown pic.twitter.com/q7KPQQrRlq
— Julia Song (@realjuliasong) April 7, 2021
8.
Me looking for some water after a night of heavy drinking pic.twitter.com/T29zYvvYGR
— L (@LwantsGillian) April 7, 2021
More from the Poke
Ted Cruz’ Simpsons impressions are a crime against the ears
Anaesthesia had this woman raving about her handsome nurse – to her husband