Our 15+ favourite reactions to the giant lizard that ran amok in a Thai shop

A 7-11 convenience store in Bangkok had an unusual customer when an enormous monitor lizard wandered in and caused mayhem.

Jejene Narumpa posted a video of the event to Facebook, and you won’t be surprised to hear considerable sounds of panic.

The clip found its way to Twitter, where @danajiru shared it with the very apt addition of Yung Lean’s Acid at 7/11, because – let’s face it – a few people probably thought they were tripping.

people won’t feel safe going back to shops while giant lizards refuse to wear masks pic.twitter.com/3yRbgjaB6O — Henry Mance (@henrymance) April 7, 2021

The misplaced creature’s adventure struck a chord with Twitter, and we really enjoyed these funny reactions.

When I see a spider on the floor pic.twitter.com/6JJyDKSQnh — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 7, 2021

Me trying to discretely buy condoms when I was 18 pic.twitter.com/l2VahzAxAq — Maiklas (@Michael_Dunn4) April 7, 2021

Old: Bodega Cats. New: Bodega Komodo Dragons https://t.co/Dcjqz9Xuwb — MattWillPost (@MattPostSaysHi) April 7, 2021

Y'all know Kong is on the way. https://t.co/1spn3zdgUA — Joshua Gale (@joshuafett75) April 7, 2021

This is what Tesco would look like if Labour had won the election 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xqPoiUcUdl — TheIainDuncanSmiths (@TheIDSmiths) April 7, 2021

OK now THIS is worth a lockdown pic.twitter.com/q7KPQQrRlq — Julia Song (@realjuliasong) April 7, 2021

