Twitter

Our 15+ favourite reactions to the giant lizard that ran amok in a Thai shop

Poke Staff. Updated April 9th, 2021

A 7-11 convenience store in Bangkok had an unusual customer when an enormous monitor lizard wandered in and caused mayhem.

Jejene Narumpa posted a video of the event to Facebook, and you won’t be surprised to hear considerable sounds of panic.

The clip found its way to Twitter, where @danajiru shared it with the very apt addition of Yung Lean’s Acid at 7/11, because – let’s face it – a few people probably thought they were tripping.

The misplaced creature’s adventure struck a chord with Twitter, and we really enjoyed these funny reactions.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke