News

Radio 1 Dance when Prince Philip’s death was announced is peak Britain

Poke Staff. Updated April 9th, 2021

You’ll have seen the news today that Prince Philip has died, aged 99.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s death saw all of the BBC’s schedules cleared across TV and radio, and led to this very unlikely sounding moment on Radio 1’s digital sister station, Radio 1 Dance, as shared by @richardavsmith on Twitter.

Peak Britain? Probably.

And just a few of the other things people were saying about it.

Source Twitter @richardavsmith

Image YouTube screengrab

More from the Poke