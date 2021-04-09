Radio 1 Dance when Prince Philip’s death was announced is peak Britain

News

You’ll have seen the news today that Prince Philip has died, aged 99.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s death saw all of the BBC’s schedules cleared across TV and radio, and led to this very unlikely sounding moment on Radio 1’s digital sister station, Radio 1 Dance, as shared by @richardavsmith on Twitter.

Just wait for the beat to drop… pic.twitter.com/OiG8RVUONu — Richard Smith (@richardavsmith) April 9, 2021

Peak Britain? Probably.

Shit mixing that — ZizkovClaret (@D0bryDan) April 9, 2021

DJ’s grieving mate, show some respect! — Ben Kilbride (@benkilbride85) April 9, 2021

And just a few of the other things people were saying about it.

If anyone asks you to explain Britain, show them this https://t.co/S9e001OUAl — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) April 9, 2021

the way i GASPED https://t.co/BztKJQInB4 — Moya Lothian-Mclean (@mlothianmclean) April 9, 2021

ME: It’s impossible to sum up how strange the UK is in 21seconds BBC SOUNDS: Hold my rave mix https://t.co/W8I2CT3lRZ — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) April 9, 2021

Source Twitter @richardavsmith

Image YouTube screengrab