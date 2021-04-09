Prince Philip has died aged 99. Here are 67 of his most memorable quotes

News

Prince Philip has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace has announced today.

The Duke of Edinburgh led an extraordinary and distinguished life and was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years, becoming Britain’s longest-serving consort.

Here is how BBC One announced the death of the Duke of Edinburgh pic.twitter.com/21Kdnj72sr — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 9, 2021

He will be remembered for many things – you can read the BBC obituary here and the Guardian report here.

And one of those things was his forthright way of speaking, a memorably idiosyncratic way with words.

Here are 67 of his ‘worst gaffes’ or ‘funniest quotes’ depending on your point of view.

1. “I declare this thing open, whatever it is.”On a visit to Canada in 1969.

2. At a WF meeting in 1986: “If it has four legs and it’s not a chair, if it’s got two wings and it flies but is not an aeroplane and if it swims and it’s not a submarine, the Cantonese will eat it.”

3. “When a man opens a car door for his wife, it’s either a new car or a new wife.”

4. “I’d like to go to Russia very much – although the bastards murdered half my family.” 1967.

5. “People think there’s a rigid class system here, but dukes have even been known to marry chorus girls. Some have even married Americans.” 2000.

6. “We go into the red next year… I shall have to give up polo.” 1969.

7. “Where’s the Southern Comfort?” When presented with a hamper of goods by US ambassador, 1999.

8. To deaf children by steel band, 2000: “Deaf? If you’re near there, no wonder you are deaf.”

9. “You have mosquitoes. I have the Press.” To matron of Caribbean hospital, 1966.

10. A VIP at a local airport asked HRH: “What was your flight, like, Your Royal Highness? Philip: “Have you ever flown in a plane?” VIP: “Oh yes, sir, many times.” “Well,” said Philip, “it was just like that.”

11. After a breakfast of bacon, eggs, smoked salmon, kedgeree, croissants and pain au chocolat – from Gallic chef Regis Crépy, 2002: “The French don’t know how to cook breakfast.”

12. After accepting a conservation award in Thailand in 1991: “Your country is one of the most notorious centres of trading in endangered species.”

13. After being told that Madonna was singing the Die Another Day theme in 2002: “Are we going to need ear plugs?”

14. After Dunblane massacre, 1996: “If a cricketer suddenly decided to go into a school and batter a lot of people to death with a cricket bat, are you going to ban cricket bats?”

15. Asking Cate Blanchett to fix his DVD player because she worked “in the film industry”, 2008: “There’s a cord sticking out of the back. Might you tell me where it goes?”

16. At a project to protect turtle doves in Anguilla in 1965, he said: “Cats kill far more birds than men. Why don’t you have a slogan: ‘Kill a cat and save a bird?'”

17. At a Scottish fish farm: “Oh! You’re the people ruining the rivers.”

18. “Yak, yak, yak; come on get a move on,” To the Queen from the deck of Britannia in 1994. Her Majesty was talking to her hosts.

19. At an engineering school closed so he could officially open it, 2005: “It doesn’t look like much work goes on at this university.”

20. To schoolboy who invited the Queen to Romford, Essex, 2003: “Ah, you’re the one who wrote the letter. So you can write then?”

21. At City Hall in 2002: “If we could just stop the tourism, we could stop the congestion.”

22. At Duke of Edinburgh Awards scheme, 2006. “Young people are the same as they always were. Just as ignorant.”

23. At Hertfordshire University, 2003: “During the Blitz, a lot of shops had their windows blown in and put up notices saying, ‘More open than usual’. I now declare this place more open than usual.”

24. At party in 2004: “Bugger the table plan, give me my dinner!”

25. His verdict on Stoke-on-Trent, during a visit in 1997: “Ghastly.”

26. In Canada in 1976: “We don’t come here for our health.”

27. On Ethiopian art, 1965: “It looks like the kind of thing my daughter would bring back from school art lessons.”

28. On how difficult it is in Britain to get rich: “What about Tom Jones? He’s made a million and he’s a bloody awful singer.”

29. On seeing a piezo-meter water gauge in Australia: “A pissometer?”

30. On stress counselling for servicemen in 1995: “We didn’t have counsellors rushing around every time somebody let off a gun. You just got on with it!”

31. On the 1981. recession: “A few years ago, everybody was saying we must have more leisure, everyone’s working too much. Now everybody’s got more leisure time they’re complaining they’re unemployed. People don’t seem to make up their minds what they want.”

32. On the Duke of York’s house, 1986: “It looks like a tart’s bedroom.”

33. On the new £18million British Embassy in Berlin in 2000: “It’s a vast waste of space.”

34. To a British trekker in Papua New Guinea, 1998: “You managed not to get eaten then?”