Videos

Anaesthesia had this woman raving about her handsome nurse – to her husband

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 9th, 2021

Waking up from general anaesthesia can be a confusing time, and many a person has fallen foul of the brain fog and lack of inhibition that can happen for a short time.

One TikToker – Kelli Dougal – shared footage of the cringeworthy conversation she had with her husband – all about a good-looking nurse named Ryan.

@pocketfulofkelli

Nothing like an attractive nurse to help you feel like you’re on Grey’s Anatomy ##husbandsoftiktok ##wakingupinthemorning ##remembering ##funny ##fyp

♬ original sound – Amir Yass

What an understanding man Brandon is. Luckily, Kelli had some praise for him too.

@pocketfulofkelli

Reply to @dashcams4u Brandon finds out why I married him ##marriedmybestfriend ##husbandsoftiktok ##anesthesiareaction

♬ original sound – Kelli

We’re not sure whether any casting directors would like to put her in a medical show, but this is quite the audition.

@pocketfulofkelli

Reply to @beautifulrosies Making some big decisions about my acting career. Y’all wanted a part 3 😅 ##actingtiktok ##greysanatomy ##funny

♬ original sound – Kelli

Sadly, no images of Ryan were forthcoming. TikTok users loved the embarrassing footage, and this is how they reacted.

Kelli may never be in a medical TV show, but she’ll always have her viral TikTok.

READ MORE

Doctors (and patients) have been sharing the funniest things people said under anaesthetic – 27 of the best

Source Kelli H/T Indy100 Image Screengrab

More from the Poke