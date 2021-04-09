Anaesthesia had this woman raving about her handsome nurse – to her husband

Videos

Waking up from general anaesthesia can be a confusing time, and many a person has fallen foul of the brain fog and lack of inhibition that can happen for a short time.

One TikToker – Kelli Dougal – shared footage of the cringeworthy conversation she had with her husband – all about a good-looking nurse named Ryan.

What an understanding man Brandon is. Luckily, Kelli had some praise for him too.

We’re not sure whether any casting directors would like to put her in a medical show, but this is quite the audition.

Sadly, no images of Ryan were forthcoming. TikTok users loved the embarrassing footage, and this is how they reacted.

Kelli may never be in a medical TV show, but she’ll always have her viral TikTok.

READ MORE

Doctors (and patients) have been sharing the funniest things people said under anaesthetic – 27 of the best

Source Kelli H/T Indy100 Image Screengrab