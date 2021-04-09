Videos

This disabled baby alpaca’s new wheels will give you feelings

Poke Staff. Updated April 9th, 2021

Marie the Alpaca had the roughest of starts in life, when her difficult birth killed her mother and left her back legs severely damaged.

But the tiny creature captured the heart of 20-year-old Ronja Pohl, a farm worker, who not only gave Marie a home, but arranged for her to get the mobility she clearly craved.

This is how it happened.

Marie’s story appeared on Twitter.

She captured a few more hearts.

Ronja assured Reuters that the rollator won’t be Marie’s permanent arrangement.

“As soon as she can carry weight on her third leg, she will get an artificial limb and join my boyfriend’s alpaca herd to live a normal alpaca life.”

