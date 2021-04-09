This disabled baby alpaca’s new wheels will give you feelings

Videos

Marie the Alpaca had the roughest of starts in life, when her difficult birth killed her mother and left her back legs severely damaged.

But the tiny creature captured the heart of 20-year-old Ronja Pohl, a farm worker, who not only gave Marie a home, but arranged for her to get the mobility she clearly craved.

This is how it happened.

Marie’s story appeared on Twitter.

Orphaned and disabled, Marie the baby alpaca walks again with her own set of wheels https://t.co/NTyQzUxHLL pic.twitter.com/nYu2xRHDeF — Reuters (@Reuters) April 8, 2021

After bringing her new pet home to the farm near Frankfurt where she works, Pohl took Marie to a veterinarian, who amputated one back leg and put her in touch with a company that makes wheelchairs for animals pic.twitter.com/oTeuIFwLBQ — Reuters (@Reuters) April 8, 2021

She captured a few more hearts.

Oh my goodness, my heart ❤️ https://t.co/80RGvpRCV7 — Amy ✈🖤 (@_Alpha_Delta) April 8, 2021

This is the extreme cuteness I needed to see today. https://t.co/F3rhuo8sfJ — Ashleigh Simpson (@AshESimpson) April 8, 2021

My heart is fit to burst. Look at that little face 😍♥️ https://t.co/r3gcCJnZzT — Steven Allison (he/him) 🏳️‍🌈 (@writerfox2) April 9, 2021

Ronja assured Reuters that the rollator won’t be Marie’s permanent arrangement.

“As soon as she can carry weight on her third leg, she will get an artificial limb and join my boyfriend’s alpaca herd to live a normal alpaca life.”

from Crying GIFs via Gfycat

READ MORE

This alpaca’s traction control is switched off and it’s a very funny watch

Source Reuters Image Screengrab