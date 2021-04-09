Simply 25 great tweets from this week

Twitter

The weekend is so close we can almost taste it. It has overtones of binge-watching box sets with a subtle hint of chippy tea.

While you wait for it to shoulder charge the week out of the way, take a break to read these twenty-five great tweets.

If you like them, retweet and follow your favourites.

1.

Weird name for a baby. pic.twitter.com/OmCFc2ktxN — Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) March 31, 2021

2.

People who can't differentiate between entomology and etymology bug me in ways I cannot put into words. — Hannah Nicholson 📚✒🦭🧙‍♀‍ (@tattooedselkie) April 3, 2021

3.

Saw this headline and Automatically visualised my house sitting in a fancy restaurant with our hoover. Good for them I thought. pic.twitter.com/yWLz0I7H1K — chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) April 6, 2021

4.

When you tried to have a shit in school pic.twitter.com/kR2ZgOCRRm — Cants (@cantsey) April 4, 2021

5.

6.

Wish your girlfriend was hot like me pic.twitter.com/32oS8hDzWz — Alex Taylor (@ACTaylor96) April 2, 2021

7.

me: I can't decide what to have waiter: what about the duck? duck: I'll have lasagna — john (@mrjohndarby) April 3, 2021

8.

Went coarse fishing yesterday. Caught two f***ing fish. — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) April 4, 2021

9.

The Canadian Cerberus pic.twitter.com/CApCShyh9H — Father Drinks McGee (@drinksmcgee) April 3, 2021

10.

Rita, Sue and Bob Too (1987) pic.twitter.com/3x0tr8WTSX — Lex Greensleaze (@misslucyp) April 7, 2021

11.

printers can smell fear that’s why you have to pretend you’re just printing off something casual and not a postage label — three steaks pam (@alexandrakuri) April 6, 2021

12.