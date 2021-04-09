Simply 25 great tweets from this week
The weekend is so close we can almost taste it. It has overtones of binge-watching box sets with a subtle hint of chippy tea.
While you wait for it to shoulder charge the week out of the way, take a break to read these twenty-five great tweets.
If you like them, retweet and follow your favourites.
1.
Weird name for a baby. pic.twitter.com/OmCFc2ktxN
— Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) March 31, 2021
2.
People who can't differentiate between entomology and etymology bug me in ways I cannot put into words.
— Hannah Nicholson 📚✒🦭🧙♀ (@tattooedselkie) April 3, 2021
3.
Saw this headline and Automatically visualised my house sitting in a fancy restaurant with our hoover. Good for them I thought. pic.twitter.com/yWLz0I7H1K
— chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) April 6, 2021
4.
When you tried to have a shit in school pic.twitter.com/kR2ZgOCRRm
— Cants (@cantsey) April 4, 2021
5.
— Bethany Black 🏳️⚧️ twitch.tv/beffernieblack (@BeffernieBlack) April 6, 2021
6.
Wish your girlfriend was hot like me pic.twitter.com/32oS8hDzWz
— Alex Taylor (@ACTaylor96) April 2, 2021
7.
me: I can't decide what to have
waiter: what about the duck?
duck: I'll have lasagna
— john (@mrjohndarby) April 3, 2021
8.
Went coarse fishing yesterday. Caught two f***ing fish.
— GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) April 4, 2021
9.
The Canadian Cerberus pic.twitter.com/CApCShyh9H
— Father Drinks McGee (@drinksmcgee) April 3, 2021
10.
Rita, Sue and Bob Too (1987) pic.twitter.com/3x0tr8WTSX
— Lex Greensleaze (@misslucyp) April 7, 2021
11.
printers can smell fear that’s why you have to pretend you’re just printing off something casual and not a postage label
— three steaks pam (@alexandrakuri) April 6, 2021
12.
A Choose Your Own Adventure book called “So You Want To Be a Writer” and all the endings are just you alone, crying and scrolling through Twitter
— Amber Sparks (@ambernoelle) April 6, 2021
