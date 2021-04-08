This ‘leaked Zoom meeting for Comic Relief’ is simply brilliant

Entertainment

This is 5 minutes very well spent, a ‘leaked Zoom meeting for Comic Relief’ made by Lucia Keskin – @chiwithaC on Twitter – which is just fabulous.

So funny and so cleverly done, it went viral on Twitter and here are just a few of the things people saying about it.

CHI FOR ALL THE OSCARS https://t.co/izhIjf3Jrc — Will Manning (@itswillmanning) April 8, 2021

IM HOWLING 😂 — Cheryl Hole (@CherylHoleQueen) April 7, 2021

Omg this is fucking incredible. https://t.co/rCXoFFYxD1 — Jamie East (@jamieeast) April 8, 2021

Unbelievable talent — Mathew Horne (@mfhorne) April 7, 2021

My head is sore just thinking about what an infuriating technical nightmare this must have been to put together. Outstanding — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) April 7, 2021

She is soooooooo good it’s insane!! https://t.co/T37YSlR6Dt — Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) April 7, 2021

A star in the making…when is the @chiwithaC show happening please? I need this to be a thing ASAP 👀 — Rita Simons (@OfficialRita) April 7, 2021

And just in case you’ve seen Lucia on these pages before, you’d be absolutely right.

if british sitcoms were set during the pandemic pic.twitter.com/pF60iduWas — Lucia Keskin (@chiwithaC) January 26, 2021

Follow @chiwithaC on Twitter here and Comic Relief over here.

READ MORE

‘What if The Simpsons was British?’ is hilarious and very topical

Source Twitter Lucia Keskin @chiwithaC