This ‘leaked Zoom meeting for Comic Relief’ is simply brilliant

Poke Staff. Updated April 8th, 2021

This is 5 minutes very well spent, a ‘leaked Zoom meeting for Comic Relief’ made by Lucia Keskin – @chiwithaC on Twitter – which is just fabulous.

So funny and so cleverly done, it went viral on Twitter and here are just a few of the things people saying about it.

And just in case you’ve seen Lucia on these pages before, you’d be absolutely right.

Source Twitter Lucia Keskin @chiwithaC

