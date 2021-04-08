This ‘leaked Zoom meeting for Comic Relief’ is simply brilliant
This is 5 minutes very well spent, a ‘leaked Zoom meeting for Comic Relief’ made by Lucia Keskin – @chiwithaC on Twitter – which is just fabulous.
leaked zoom meeting for @comicrelief pic.twitter.com/5zyCAfj4aP
— Lucia Keskin (@chiwithaC) April 7, 2021
So funny and so cleverly done, it went viral on Twitter and here are just a few of the things people saying about it.
CHI FOR ALL THE OSCARS https://t.co/izhIjf3Jrc
— Will Manning (@itswillmanning) April 8, 2021
IM HOWLING 😂
— Cheryl Hole (@CherylHoleQueen) April 7, 2021
Omg this is fucking incredible. https://t.co/rCXoFFYxD1
— Jamie East (@jamieeast) April 8, 2021
Unbelievable talent
— Mathew Horne (@mfhorne) April 7, 2021
BRILLIANT xxxx https://t.co/Wj8UOb2VfN
— Zoe Ball (@ZoeTheBall) April 8, 2021
My head is sore just thinking about what an infuriating technical nightmare this must have been to put together. Outstanding
— Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) April 7, 2021
She is soooooooo good it’s insane!! https://t.co/T37YSlR6Dt
— Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) April 7, 2021
A star in the making…when is the @chiwithaC show happening please? I need this to be a thing ASAP 👀
— Rita Simons (@OfficialRita) April 7, 2021
Genius 🙌🏼 https://t.co/xATazIMghR
— Georgia Taylor (@RealGeorgiaT) April 7, 2021
And just in case you’ve seen Lucia on these pages before, you’d be absolutely right.
if british sitcoms were set during the pandemic pic.twitter.com/pF60iduWas
— Lucia Keskin (@chiwithaC) January 26, 2021
Follow @chiwithaC on Twitter here and Comic Relief over here.
READ MORE
‘What if The Simpsons was British?’ is hilarious and very topical
Source Twitter Lucia Keskin @chiwithaC
More from the Poke
People are listing the things you still can’t do after vaccination using familiar plots – 17 favourites
An anti-vaxxer took issue with this bridge analogy and the comeback was brutal