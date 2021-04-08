People are listing the things you still can’t do after vaccination using familiar plots – 17 favourites

Popular

People who have had the vaccine have been popping up on Twitter waxing lyrical about it – but it’s not a magic bullet.

These are the things that even a vaccination won’t let you do – they may seem familiar.

1.

being vaccinated does NOT mean you can start a theme park on an island populated with dinosaurs cloned from dna found in prehistoric mosquitoes, so preoccupied with whether you could that you didn't stop to think if you should. — Emma Bolden (@emmabo) April 7, 2021

2.

PSA: Being vaccinated does NOT mean you can open up a barber shop where you slaughter your customers to be used as pie meat by the shop below all the while plotting your ultimate revenge on the man who ruined your marriage and your life — Laura Shortridge-Scott (@DiscordianKitty) April 7, 2021

3.

Being vaccinated does NOT mean you can invite three men who you believe might be your father to your destination wedding in Greece without telling anyone. — Lauren Pokedoff (@LaurenPokedoff) April 6, 2021

4.

Being vaccinated does NOT mean you can invite 5 children and their adult chaperones to your chocolate factory to be masochistically tortured in various candy making processes while you arbitrarily choose one to inherit your fortune — A Literal Homosexual (@kyry5) April 7, 2021

5.

being vaccinated does NOT mean you can accept a caretaker position at an isolated hotel for the winter with your family to work through your writers block — mugwump (@tarantaquito) April 7, 2021

6.

PSA: Just because you’ve been vaccinated DOES NOT MEAN that you just say “please” to the Dread Pirate Roberts and then spend three years being his valet before he secretly retires and you take on a whole new crew and pretend that you are now the real Dread Pirate Roberts. — Hank Green (@hankgreen) April 8, 2021

7.

Being vaccinated does NOT mean you can host an extravagant party at your West Egg mansion that symbolizes the superficiality and moral corruption of the rich — SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) April 7, 2021

8.

hey PSA: being vaccinated does NOT mean you may simply walk into Mordor — Tim Owens (@AtTimOwens) April 7, 2021

9.