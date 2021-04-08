‘Punk Squirrel IPA’ is the parody you really need in your life

Videos

Comedian Alistair Green has a real talent for conjuring up absurd characters that seem horribly familiar – and really make us laugh.

Here are a couple he prepared earlier.

actor taking a zoom read-through too seriously pic.twitter.com/WTd02YA4ll — alistair green (@mralistairgreen) March 18, 2021

We now meet Matt and Matt – the brains behind Punk Squirrel IPA, the worryingly believable craft beer company.

punk squirrel IPA pic.twitter.com/pztt7SNZCM — alistair green (@mralistairgreen) April 7, 2021

Those guys definitely exist on some level. Twitter was in awe.

I feel like I actually…. know the Matts https://t.co/FOzLkL2IzH — Emma Wayland Smithers (@anicegreenleaf) April 7, 2021

Oh god it’s too true, it hurts https://t.co/sLllX3DGZM — James Hodson (@misterhodson) April 7, 2021

If Alistair decides to parody something is usually not worth anyone else bothering because he nails it. https://t.co/tqyMgmJypc — Codename: Caroline. (@CazzaLaRouge) April 7, 2021

It briefly looked like Punk Squirrel IPA might be about to hit the big time – twice over – but it was not to be.

Really excited to announce that we’ll be stocking Punk Squirrel IPA after meeting one of the founders at the Pink Moon campsite at Latitude Festival. I’m 43 too! @mralistairgreen ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/7Pc2oRRcdR — Hawksmoor (@HawksmoorLondon) April 7, 2021

Unfortunately this is no longer happening as Matt was under the influence of ketamine when he agreed to it and forgot we already have an exclusivity deal with Bella pasta https://t.co/XGZGCyG1Yy — alistair green (@mralistairgreen) April 7, 2021

Hey Matt and Matt. You seem like our kind of people. Let's collab. — BrewDog (@BrewDog) April 7, 2021

Thank you but we are a small independent brewery. Why not come down and visit 'squirreltown' our purpose built £45m microbrewery/visitor centre just off the A406 junction 3 to learn more about our brand 👍 — alistair green (@mralistairgreen) April 7, 2021

Some products are just too special to be marketed to the masses.

As well as on Twitter, you can – and probably should – follow Alistair on Instagram.

READ MORE

This “man who thinks he’s had Covid” sketch is as funny as it is relatable

Source Alistair Green Image Screengrab