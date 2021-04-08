Videos

‘Punk Squirrel IPA’ is the parody you really need in your life

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 8th, 2021

Comedian Alistair Green has a real talent for conjuring up absurd characters that seem horribly familiar – and really make us laugh.

Here are a couple he prepared earlier.

We now meet Matt and Matt – the brains behind Punk Squirrel IPA, the worryingly believable craft beer company.

Those guys definitely exist on some level. Twitter was in awe.

It briefly looked like Punk Squirrel IPA might be about to hit the big time – twice over – but it was not to be.

Some products are just too special to be marketed to the masses.

As well as on Twitter, you can – and probably should – follow Alistair on Instagram.

