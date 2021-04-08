KFC only follow 11 people on Twitter and Richard Osman sent the gag viral all over again
The KFC account on Twitter does something rather marvellous with the handful of people it follows and while many of you might already be familiar with it, it’s a gag with no best before date.
The great Richard Osman sent it viral all over again after watching Channel 4 show, Snackmasters.
Watching them trying to recreate a KFC on #Snackmasters right now. It has reminded me that you should check out the accounts that @kfc follows. It’s a very good gag.
— Richard Osman (@richardosman) April 6, 2021
It might be more fun if you click through to @kfc for yourself, but to save you the bother here’s a screenshot we prepared earlier.
Finger licking good?
All this KFC business reminded us of this fabulous takedown of a woman who complained about its lack of meat free alternatives.
And this, a memorable misunderstanding about the KFC logo shared on Twitter.
My wife just confessed that for her entire childhood she thought Colonel Sanders’ bow tie was his whole body and now I can’t stop seeing a tiny stick body every time I look at him. pic.twitter.com/qVad6t93SA
— Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) December 16, 2020
That’s probably enough KFC for now.
Source @kfc H/T @richardosman
