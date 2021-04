Pics

The clever lot over at Bored Panda spotted this r/AskReddit thread of brutally honest slogans.

We saw quite a few that were too good not to share.

1. Apple



Via

2. IKEA



Via

3. Nike



Via

4. Disney



Via

5. Wish



Via

6. Explorer



Via

7. Q-Tips



Via

8. Starbucks



Via