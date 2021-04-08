News

Gavin Williamson wants a crackdown on pupil behaviour – 9 comprehensive takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 8th, 2021

After a year of educational turmoil, the minister most closely associated with many of the problems – Gavin Williamson – has decided that children lack ‘discipline and order’.

Despite protestations of teachers, the Secretary of State for Education is launching a drive to deal with the bad behaviour he insists has resulted from homeschooling and disruption, including a plea to schools to ban mobile phones.

Some people felt a certain irony was at play.

Whether it was that or the fact that he appeared to have no evidence to back his policy, the consensus was clear – ‘could do better’.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Writer, John Farrell, was pretty certain he’d spotted some unruly behaviour.

Perhaps somebody should confiscate their phones.

Source Telegraph Image Screengrab, MChe Lee

