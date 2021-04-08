Gavin Williamson wants a crackdown on pupil behaviour – 9 comprehensive takedowns

News

After a year of educational turmoil, the minister most closely associated with many of the problems – Gavin Williamson – has decided that children lack ‘discipline and order’.

Despite protestations of teachers, the Secretary of State for Education is launching a drive to deal with the bad behaviour he insists has resulted from homeschooling and disruption, including a plea to schools to ban mobile phones.

Education Secretary has launched a behaviour crackdown and discipline regime https://t.co/e2u3trquMn — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 7, 2021

Some people felt a certain irony was at play.

Strange for the disgraced Education Secretary to announce a crackdown on bad behaviour. After his year of calamities, if Gavin Williamson was a school kid he would be facing permanent expulsion. https://t.co/HYVCwBwmkN — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) April 7, 2021

Gavin Williamson should sort himself out before lecturing our kids after the year they've had, made a lot worse by their bad luck of growing up with him as Education Secretary. He's voted to let kids go hungry and left kids without laptops for a year of lockdowns. Grade: U. https://t.co/mIfBedgy2o — Angela Rayner 😷 (@AngelaRayner) April 7, 2021

Whether it was that or the fact that he appeared to have no evidence to back his policy, the consensus was clear – ‘could do better’.

1.

[arrives back in school after the weirdest year in all our lives, facing uncertainty, loss and worrying about death] Gavin Williamson:

Punish the shit out of them https://t.co/zy56iQwNHM — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 7, 2021

2.

Children lacked ‘discipline and order’ during lockdown, says man who closed schools the night before they opened and told teachers to grade A-levels, then ignored what they said and used an algorithm instead: pic.twitter.com/3in2OhYp9g — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) April 7, 2021

3.

Gavin Williamson is right to say children need more discipline and order. We don’t want them growing up to be compulsive liars who cheat on their partners and don’t even know how many kids they have. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) April 7, 2021

4.

PROOF OF DISCIPLINE/GOOD BEHAVIOUR

◾️U-turns on opening schools

◾️A level fiasco

◾️Taking legal action to stop school closures then closing them

▪️Sending kids to school for 1 day to infect each other

▪️Failure to provide laptops LACKING DISCIPLINE/GOOD BEHAVIOUR

Kids https://t.co/WwGl0zNS5d — David Schneider (@davidschneider) April 7, 2021

5.

is that the same poorly behaved & undisciplined Gavin Williamson who was kicked out of the cabinet for leaking https://t.co/IZhZx3n2xE — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) April 7, 2021

6.

A man clearly desperate to use that whip he keeps on his desk… https://t.co/IFredctxOY — Stephen McGann💙 (@StephenMcGann) April 7, 2021

7.

Lemme guess, he's worried kids will use them to leak details of national security council meetings? pic.twitter.com/p2Wqze4iEg — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) April 7, 2021

8.

I didn’t detect much discipline in the Education Secretary’s efforts to supply children with laptops during any of the lockdowns. pic.twitter.com/0RSHyAimMW — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) April 7, 2021

9.

"I would like to thank Gavin Williamson for appointing me the new Head of Schools Discipline. Put your mobiles down or I fire!" pic.twitter.com/GyZgHoHQus — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) April 7, 2021

Writer, John Farrell, was pretty certain he’d spotted some unruly behaviour.

Shocked at the breakdown of discipline during lockdown. A whole generation of former public schoolboys breaking lockdown rules, corrupting public life and lying about their squalid affairs… — John O’Farrell (@mrjohnofarrell) April 7, 2021

Perhaps somebody should confiscate their phones.

