An anti-vaxxer took issue with this bridge analogy and the comeback was brutal
The small (but vocal) minority of anti-vaxxers are out in force again for reasons we presumably don’t need to go into here.
This totally on-point bridge analogy was presumably too close to the bone for one of them, who decided to take issue with it in the comments.
And the forensic comeback was simply brutal.
Quick, someone throw them a life belt. Assuming they think they’re safe.
My favourites are the ones who say “my ancestors did just fine.” Even though they would have killed for such advancements,’ said OctopussSevenTwo who shared it on Imgur.
‘I don’t have a big issue with someone wanting to swim in a croc infested river. My issue is with them throwing innocent others into that river,’ replied Mensreyah
Source Imgur
