21 satisfying takedowns of outrageous (and infuriating) pointless gendering
There’s a whole world of pointlessly (and infuriatingly) gendered products and services out there – so much so that there’s an entire subReddit devoted to it.
You know the kind of thing we’re talking about. Stuff like this.
And this!
Here’s a whole bunch more pointlessly gendered products and services (and attitudes) which got entirely the responses they deserved.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
Article Pages: 1 2
More from the Poke
Life
Simply a perfect takedown of this sexist dinosaur who can’t believe woman like sport
Videos
‘What if The Simpsons was British?’ is hilarious and very topical