Kevin ‘Hercules’ Sorbo got shot down in flames with one hilarious response

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 7th, 2021

Kevin Sorbo, the actor most widely known for playing Hercules in the hit series, is a right-wing fundamentalist Christian, with a soft spot for Donald Trump, a bee in his bonnet about gun laws, and a flag to fly for free speech*.

*Chatting sh_t with no consequences.

He recently waded in on the row about the Lil Nas X ‘Satan shoes’, which contain a drop of human blood and appear to have outraged the entire Republican Party.

Although some people agreed with him, there were a lot more simply facepalming.

However, we suspect comedian Steve Hofstetter takes the Burn of the Day prize for this response.

When a screenshot of the exchange appeared on Reddit, in both r/confidentlyincorrect and r/MurderedByWords, this is how Reddit users reacted.

CommunistAccounts

It was two days after that tweet that he said he is no longer watching MLB. What a tool.

WingsofRain

we don’t boycott Chick-Fil-A because they’re Christian…we boycott them because they’re homophobic

CliffCutter

This is why everyone knew instinctively that Xena was better

And finally – a possible explanation.

BrownSugarBare

Did they have budget cuts on Hercules and couldn’t afford stunt doubles? He seems like he’s had his bell rang a few dozen times.

