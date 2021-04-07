Kevin ‘Hercules’ Sorbo got shot down in flames with one hilarious response

Twitter

Kevin Sorbo, the actor most widely known for playing Hercules in the hit series, is a right-wing fundamentalist Christian, with a soft spot for Donald Trump, a bee in his bonnet about gun laws, and a flag to fly for free speech*.

*Chatting sh_t with no consequences.

An armed society is a polite society — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) March 16, 2021

Man I miss the days when you could be a patriot — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) March 17, 2021

How the hell am I still alive? I breathe freely, hug family and friends, don’t social distance, and accept cash as a form of payment. Guess I’m just a walking miracle, anyone else? — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) March 14, 2021

He recently waded in on the row about the Lil Nas X ‘Satan shoes’, which contain a drop of human blood and appear to have outraged the entire Republican Party.

The side saying “If you don’t like Satan shoes, don’t buy them,” is the same side that boycotts Chick-fil-A for being Christian.

Just don’t eat there. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) April 1, 2021

Although some people agreed with him, there were a lot more simply facepalming.

I cannot believe this tweet is real https://t.co/OpVSBO1U5k — bingo grace 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@graceispeachy) April 5, 2021

this is the funniest tweet on this app and he wasn’t even trying 😭😭😭 https://t.co/lshMlIA4YJ — kat (@wendycarrs) April 6, 2021

You've called for a boycot on Keurig, Starbucks, Pepsi, Coke x2, Lil Nas X….. Need I go on?

Kevin, the hypocrisy is amazing. — 🏳️‍🌈🌽 Rise of The Big Gay🌽🏳️‍🌈 Last1stbornx (@UmbreFar) April 1, 2021

However, we suspect comedian Steve Hofstetter takes the Burn of the Day prize for this response.

Yes, that is literally what a boycott is. Please join us next week on “explaining words to Kevin Sorbo” — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) April 2, 2021

When a screenshot of the exchange appeared on Reddit, in both r/confidentlyincorrect and r/MurderedByWords, this is how Reddit users reacted.

CommunistAccounts It was two days after that tweet that he said he is no longer watching MLB. What a tool.

WingsofRain we don’t boycott Chick-Fil-A because they’re Christian…we boycott them because they’re homophobic

CliffCutter This is why everyone knew instinctively that Xena was better

And finally – a possible explanation.

BrownSugarBare Did they have budget cuts on Hercules and couldn’t afford stunt doubles? He seems like he’s had his bell rang a few dozen times.

