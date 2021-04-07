How to ruin a date in 5 seconds – 14 best (or worst) suggestions
The UK’s restaurants and cinemas will soon be open again, paving the way for people to resume dating – if they dare.
Over on the r/AskReddit forum, u/Itz_Syth had a date-related question, and it wasn’t about good ice-breakers.
You have five seconds to ruin a date, what do you do?
Reddit users stepped up to the plate, so we gathered some of the more printable suggestions.
1. Feign a bout of Covid
2. Real-time social media stalking
3. Straight in with the bodyshaming
4. Live-action cold calling
5. Would also unmask closet Trump fans
6. Alright, Oedipus!
7. Unacceptable table manners
8. Nobody likes a scene
More from the Poke
This botched attempt at DIY is pure slapstick – and viral
The UK’s weirdly unpredictable weather was a hot topic – 12+ funniest takes