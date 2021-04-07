The UK’s weirdly unpredictable weather was a hot topic – 12+ funniest takes
As the UK and Ireland basked in the sunshine in the run-up to Easter, with temperatures making it to the mid-twenties, the weather forecasters warned us of a change on the way.
They weren’t kidding.
7 days is a long time in weather… 🥵➡️🥶
Simon
Last Tuesday This Tuesday pic.twitter.com/GcdZkV5TJM
— BBC Weather (@bbcweather) April 6, 2021
What they should have said was that a day is a long time in weather.
“what’s england like?” pic.twitter.com/KsfePqbJtg
— ︎joe (@jxeker) April 6, 2021
Naturally, tweeters had a lot to say on the hot topic.
1.
Difficult not to think about climate change whilst sat here with sunburn and wondering where I put the sledge
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 6, 2021
2.
Ah, it's that unforgettable moment when you see the first freezing sleet of Spring.
— paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) April 6, 2021
3.
Summary of the UK weather in the last 45 minutes pic.twitter.com/5zTLf9lEGz
— simon buschenfeld (@buschenfeld) April 6, 2021
4.
The Eskimo have 17 words for snow. I’ve got 3. Fuck right off.
— Paul (@bingowings14) April 6, 2021
5.
Nothing says UK weather like waking up to sun and it snowing a few hours later.
— boohoo (@boohoo) April 6, 2021
6.
Only in the UK #uksnow pic.twitter.com/hBuaQiuCIG
— Alex K Phillips (@Alexkphillips) April 5, 2021
7.
This is a really hard thing to admit but I think I caused the cold weather coming back because I bought some running shorts 🙁 I’m really sorry, I fucked up
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) April 6, 2021
8.
ME: who called it snow in Scotland and not a McFlurry? anyway you've been a great audience
CRYING WOMAN HUGGING HER CHILDREN: please leave our home
— Marty Lawrence (@TeaAndCopy) April 6, 2021
9.
Bonkers day:
Bright sunshine, freezing cold, strong winds and now we have snow. It's been just like that Crowded House song.
You know, Pineapple Head.
— Michael Glasper (@michaelglasper) April 6, 2021
10.
Tomorrow we're expecting snow showers!!!, British weather, part global meteorological climate, part twilight zone 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/cKy8pHlorI
— jason sparks (r.i.p frazz) (@frazzmarie29091) April 4, 2021
11.
Easter in the U.K. pic.twitter.com/KJKjXTt8c8
— Paul (@GforGinner) April 5, 2021
12.
WEATHER UPDATE: pic.twitter.com/xSwi8QmQjR
— I Choose Birmingham (@ichoosemag) April 6, 2021
Almost inevitably, thoughts of snowflakes turned in this direction.
Giant snowflake spotted #uksnow pic.twitter.com/fESmR4eiK0
— . (@darthhinton) April 5, 2021
READ MORE
8 funniest things people said about this unfortunate BBC weather forecastThe UK
Source Twitter Image Daniel Lincoln and Chinh Le Duc on Unsplash
More from the Poke
This most unfortunate (and hilarious) emoji mix-up is one for the ages
This woman fleeing her partner’s public ‘proposals’ is a very funny watch