The UK’s weirdly unpredictable weather was a hot topic – 12+ funniest takes

As the UK and Ireland basked in the sunshine in the run-up to Easter, with temperatures making it to the mid-twenties, the weather forecasters warned us of a change on the way.

They weren’t kidding.

7 days is a long time in weather… 🥵➡️🥶

Simon Last Tuesday This Tuesday pic.twitter.com/GcdZkV5TJM — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) April 6, 2021

What they should have said was that a day is a long time in weather.

Naturally, tweeters had a lot to say on the hot topic.

1.

Difficult not to think about climate change whilst sat here with sunburn and wondering where I put the sledge — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 6, 2021

2.

Ah, it's that unforgettable moment when you see the first freezing sleet of Spring. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) April 6, 2021

3.

Summary of the UK weather in the last 45 minutes pic.twitter.com/5zTLf9lEGz — simon buschenfeld (@buschenfeld) April 6, 2021

4.

The Eskimo have 17 words for snow. I’ve got 3. Fuck right off. — Paul (@bingowings14) April 6, 2021

5.

Nothing says UK weather like waking up to sun and it snowing a few hours later. — boohoo (@boohoo) April 6, 2021

6.

7.

This is a really hard thing to admit but I think I caused the cold weather coming back because I bought some running shorts 🙁 I’m really sorry, I fucked up — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) April 6, 2021

8.

ME: who called it snow in Scotland and not a McFlurry? anyway you've been a great audience

CRYING WOMAN HUGGING HER CHILDREN: please leave our home — Marty Lawrence (@TeaAndCopy) April 6, 2021

9.

Bonkers day: Bright sunshine, freezing cold, strong winds and now we have snow. It's been just like that Crowded House song. You know, Pineapple Head. — Michael Glasper (@michaelglasper) April 6, 2021

10.

Tomorrow we're expecting snow showers!!!, British weather, part global meteorological climate, part twilight zone 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/cKy8pHlorI — jason sparks (r.i.p frazz) (@frazzmarie29091) April 4, 2021

11.

12.

Almost inevitably, thoughts of snowflakes turned in this direction.

Source Twitter Image Daniel Lincoln and Chinh Le Duc on Unsplash