The Wire’s writer wins Burn of the Week in his Twitter spat with Piers Morgan

You’ll no doubt be relieved to know that Piers Morgan has finally aired some of the Meghan Markle-related angst that he’s been sitting on for so long. Better out than in.

The lucky recipient of this rare honour was none other than Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, the right-wing, Trump-supporting commentator who claimed he could find no evidence of QAnon.

'Piers Morgan to discuss Meghan Markle feud with Tucker Carlson in tell-all TV interview' – he's breaking his long silence AGAIN? — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) April 2, 2021

the mere existence of piers morgan is proof that mediocre white men can achieve anything despite lacking talent or intellect or any discernible features whatsoever pic.twitter.com/NLNzjDvZng — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 6, 2021

Man who met woman on press junket once still can’t get over she wasn’t interested part 4582. https://t.co/qVKAIkm6Wi — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) April 2, 2021

Highlights, for want of a more accurate word, of the interview include:

Morgan claiming he has the full support of the British public in his condemnation of the Duchess of Sussex. Allegations that Meghan carried out a ‘hit job’ on the Royal Family in her Oprah Winfrey interview. A repeat of Morgan’s insistence that the duchess was lying about her fragile mental health.

When Piers Morgan tweeted the link to the stream, author and TV writer, David Simon, had a pretty strong opinion of his own.

In an ocean of talking-head sewage, what are the chances that the two most pouty and puckered assholes in broadcast television would ever swim through the brown, find each other, and discuss the events of the day? https://t.co/m0Yf9do7Bo — David Simon (@AoDespair) April 5, 2021

Never one to back away from a Twitter slapdown, Morgan clapped back.

Talking of sewage, Dave… you were all over me like a sycophantic chap rash when I interviewed you. Yet now you play the vicious horrible illiberal liberal to appease your vile woke base. All a bit sh*t really. But on a positive note, I loved The Wire. https://t.co/h2KOWSQ5Uw — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 5, 2021

Only for David Simon to produce this glorious burn.

You met me once, on a stage at Cannes with Richard Plepler & Aaron Sorkin on a panel I attended at the request of HBO. 1) Didn’t know you from a fart in high wind. 2) Was polite to said fart at Richard’s request as that man was a Medici to me. Now go lick some racist royalty. https://t.co/8Rmay903Du — David Simon (@AoDespair) April 5, 2021

Morgan kept swinging, but it was just a reason for David Simon to get in a couple more digs.

Aaron was a class act. You…. not so much. Probably explains why The West Wing is so much better than The Wire. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 5, 2021

Sorkin is swell and has gigs. I’m still working for Time Warner after a quarter century. You’re unemployed and if it was a Tijuana cathouse and you had a fistful of fifties, you still couldn’t get laid at TW or anywhere else over here. Not after that pratfall you did at CNN. https://t.co/DCQkIb0dmt — David Simon (@AoDespair) April 5, 2021

Yet oddly, despite your stupendous ego, I have 26 times as many followers as you! You’re a great writer but a repulsive human being. Aaron’s a better writer and a great guy.

Be more like Aaron. https://t.co/zPEq5IC27H — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 5, 2021

Twitter enjoyed seeing Piers Morgan set straight, and it wasn’t even pay-per-view.

Piers Morgan has blocked me (after unblocking me just long enough to insist on his right to bully young women). So I can’t see what David Simon (who wrote The Wire) is dunking on him for here. But I’m absolutely here for the ‘moral midgetry’ https://t.co/yla5iQM8zR — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) April 5, 2021

one of the first rules of life is you don’t cross David Simon on this here bird app https://t.co/X5xmLpD3Kf — Jake the Greek (@kokogadget1) April 5, 2021

Would everyone mind leaving the planet for a few minutes? I'd like to be alone with this glorious exchange in which David Simon eviscerates Piers Morgan. https://t.co/Gh949YSB4o — Love, Lola (@LoveLolaHeart) April 5, 2021

Piers Morgan trying to shit talk David Simon; it’s a like a kid with a BB gun trying to take down a Howitzer battery. pic.twitter.com/KcJhKPISNO — Mic Wright 🏳️‍🌈🌋🏴‍☠️ (@brokenbottleboy) April 5, 2021

Just in case anyone is in any doubt: before he wrote the book Homicide and brilliant TV like ‘The Wire’ and ‘The Plot Against America’ @AODespair was a real journalist, doing real reporting in Baltimore, unlike the Bizarre celebrity creep background of Piers Morgan https://t.co/sXayRrqVQI — Peter Jukes (@peterjukes) April 5, 2021

Not enough ointment in the world.

