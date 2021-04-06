Twitter

The Wire’s writer wins Burn of the Week in his Twitter spat with Piers Morgan

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 6th, 2021

You’ll no doubt be relieved to know that Piers Morgan has finally aired some of the Meghan Markle-related angst that he’s been sitting on for so long. Better out than in.

The lucky recipient of this rare honour was none other than Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, the right-wing, Trump-supporting commentator who claimed he could find no evidence of QAnon.

Highlights, for want of a more accurate word, of the interview include:

Morgan claiming he has the full support of the British public in his condemnation of the Duchess of Sussex.

Allegations that Meghan carried out a ‘hit job’ on the Royal Family in her Oprah Winfrey interview.

A repeat of Morgan’s insistence that the duchess was lying about her fragile mental health.

When Piers Morgan tweeted the link to the stream, author and TV writer, David Simon, had a pretty strong opinion of his own.

Never one to back away from a Twitter slapdown, Morgan clapped back.

Only for David Simon to produce this glorious burn.

Morgan kept swinging, but it was just a reason for David Simon to get in a couple more digs.

Twitter enjoyed seeing Piers Morgan set straight, and it wasn’t even pay-per-view.

Not enough ointment in the world.

