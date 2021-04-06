This woman fleeing her partner’s public ‘proposals’ is a very funny watch

Videos

Over on TikTok @kelly_kirb has shared a video of her basically running away from her partner trying to propose to her in public.

And not just in public, but at Disney World.

‘My husband fake proposed to me all over Disney World because he knows I hate a scene,’ said @kelly_kirb.

And now much does she hate it? This much.

And so far the video has been watched more than 6 million times.

It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @_mxbdxllxh …

… and here are just a few of the things people said.

Shoutout to the third wheel friend that has been with them through every romantic trip kackling 🤣🤣 — Mr. Gleamin💥 (@KZKem_) April 1, 2021

i would’ve went down on my knees with him and tied my shoe laces lmao — rihanna’s cupid bow (@ririscupidbow) April 1, 2021

Not her tryna run away in the queue 🤣 "Ma'am where do you think you're going??!!" 😭🤣🤣 — MissNads22 🇱🇨 (@MissNads22) April 1, 2021

But like imagine actually seeing someone propose while WAITING IN LINE — Negative Nancy Botwin (@rrexra) April 1, 2021

And just in case you’re wondering, the couple were already engaged (as @kelly_kirb explains on TikTok) and now they are married.

Wow not a single person is trippin saying “why he playin with her emotions?!” I’m proud of you guys — M🇵🇷💪🏽 (@LordMeezuz) April 1, 2021

Dude they’re already married — mounah (@_mxbdxllxh) April 1, 2021

READ MORE

Simply 17 stupid but very funny questions people asked on Yahoo! Answers

Source TikTok @kelly_kirb Twitter @_mxbdxllxh