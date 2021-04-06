This woman fleeing her partner’s public ‘proposals’ is a very funny watch
Over on TikTok @kelly_kirb has shared a video of her basically running away from her partner trying to propose to her in public.
And not just in public, but at Disney World.
‘My husband fake proposed to me all over Disney World because he knows I hate a scene,’ said @kelly_kirb.
And now much does she hate it? This much.
@kelly_kirb
we were already engaged so he knew he could get away with this. We go back in June, wish me luck. ##fyp ##foryoupage ##husbandwifecomedy
And so far the video has been watched more than 6 million times.
It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @_mxbdxllxh …
Lmaooooo pic.twitter.com/DJK6y0tPnZ
— mounah (@_mxbdxllxh) April 1, 2021
… and here are just a few of the things people said.
her everytime he knelt: pic.twitter.com/PM41X0x2Hs
— sanumi (@ajisafemayowa__) April 1, 2021
Shoutout to the third wheel friend that has been with them through every romantic trip kackling 🤣🤣
— Mr. Gleamin💥 (@KZKem_) April 1, 2021
i would’ve went down on my knees with him and tied my shoe laces lmao
— rihanna’s cupid bow (@ririscupidbow) April 1, 2021
Not her tryna run away in the queue 🤣 "Ma'am where do you think you're going??!!" 😭🤣🤣
— MissNads22 🇱🇨 (@MissNads22) April 1, 2021
But like imagine actually seeing someone propose while WAITING IN LINE
— Negative Nancy Botwin (@rrexra) April 1, 2021
And just in case you’re wondering, the couple were already engaged (as @kelly_kirb explains on TikTok) and now they are married.
Wow not a single person is trippin saying “why he playin with her emotions?!” I’m proud of you guys
— M🇵🇷💪🏽 (@LordMeezuz) April 1, 2021
Dude they’re already married
— mounah (@_mxbdxllxh) April 1, 2021
