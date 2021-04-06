Videos

This woman fleeing her partner’s public ‘proposals’ is a very funny watch

Poke Staff. Updated April 6th, 2021

Over on TikTok @kelly_kirb has shared a video of her basically running away from her partner trying to propose to her in public.

And not just in public, but at Disney World.

‘My husband fake proposed to me all over Disney World because he knows I hate a scene,’ said @kelly_kirb.

And now much does she hate it? This much.

@kelly_kirb

we were already engaged so he knew he could get away with this. We go back in June, wish me luck. ##fyp ##foryoupage ##husbandwifecomedy

♬ Send Me on My Way – Vibe Street

And so far the video has been watched more than 6 million times.

It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @_mxbdxllxh

… and here are just a few of the things people said.

And just in case you’re wondering, the couple were already engaged (as @kelly_kirb explains on TikTok) and now they are married.

Source TikTok @kelly_kirb Twitter @_mxbdxllxh

