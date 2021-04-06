This most unfortunate (and hilarious) emoji mix-up is one for the ages

Life

This most unfortunate (and hilarious) emoji mix-up has gone viral all over again after it was shared by @pandamoanimum over on Twitter.

It’s still brilliant, whether you saw it first time round or not …

One year on and I still ❤️ Brenda. pic.twitter.com/qP76hPCklZ — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 6, 2021

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here’s the exchange in all its glory.

Simply fabulous.

Blees you Brenda, the only person to actually apologize for an offensive tweet. — [~* ASH t h e t i c *~] [They/Them] (@superashbro86) April 6, 2021

