Self-own of the day
Rightwing commentator and political activist Darren Grimes – stick with us, please – has been having a few issues with his broadband, poor guy.
He shared a picture – and a joke – and it prompted the perfect comeback.
Self-own of the day. And not the first time he has succumbed to this sort of thing, as @JimMFelton pointed out on Twitter.
Darren Grimes seems to think real life under Johnson is some kind of fucking life under corbyn simulator pic.twitter.com/9wmhnuFU5D
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 6, 2021
That other time in close-up …
And just a few of the things people were saying about it.
Conservatives: Look at what would be like if *left-leaning person* was in charge!
Image: *Shows reality under right-wing administration*
— César López 🇲🇽 (@CGabo95) April 5, 2021
My favorite genre of conservative tweet.
*conservative experiences capitalism*
Look at what socialism does.
— Bert W. (@BertW86) April 5, 2021
The mental gymnastics that this takes is a whole new level.
— Carl Hicks (@carlosronaldo5) April 6, 2021
