Rightwing commentator and political activist Darren Grimes – stick with us, please – has been having a few issues with his broadband, poor guy.

He shared a picture – and a joke – and it prompted the perfect comeback.

Self-own of the day. And not the first time he has succumbed to this sort of thing, as @JimMFelton pointed out on Twitter.

Darren Grimes seems to think real life under Johnson is some kind of fucking life under corbyn simulator pic.twitter.com/9wmhnuFU5D — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 6, 2021

That other time in close-up …

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Conservatives: Look at what would be like if *left-leaning person* was in charge! Image: *Shows reality under right-wing administration* — César López 🇲🇽 (@CGabo95) April 5, 2021

My favorite genre of conservative tweet. *conservative experiences capitalism* Look at what socialism does. — Bert W. (@BertW86) April 5, 2021

The mental gymnastics that this takes is a whole new level. — Carl Hicks (@carlosronaldo5) April 6, 2021

