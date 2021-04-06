This photographer had the perfect clapback to the offer of payment in exposure

Pics

People in the creative industries are often expected to provide their services for free, although it’s sometimes dressed up as payment in publicity or exposure.

Over on Reddit’s r/ChoosingBeggars forum, u/jonnymoon5 shared a screenshot of their dad’s response to one of those offers.

This is how they described the exchange.

“My dads a photographer, this is his most recent client.”

Shot …

Chaser …

from Dunk GIFs via Gfycat

We suspect that slick put-down has been honed over years of similar encounters, but whatever its history – Reddit users loved it.

r-y-a-n_j-a-m-e-s “I don’t know how to compensate your time…” Money usually works best.

Tlayoualo “I don’t know how to compensate your time…” Well, there’s this invention that can be traded for goods and services that has been independently developed in many cultures through different ages; how is it called? oh yeah, money.

jjkase I prefer to be compensated with copious amounts of Slim Jims, but i like to pick them out myself, so just give me the money for them and i’ll definitely go get them.

To sum up –

notsas Best comeback ever!

