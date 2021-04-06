Entertainment

People are paying tribute to Friday Night Dinner star Paul Ritter who has died aged 54

John Plunkett. Updated April 6th, 2021

Awful news today that Paul Ritter, best known as Martin Goodman in Friday Night Dinner, has died of a brain tumour at the age of 54.

The hugely popular and versatile actor was also brilliant in Sky drama Chernobyl and appeared in numerous films and TV shows including The Game, Cold Feet, No Offence, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Quantum of Solace.

On stage he was nominated for an Olivier award for his performance in Coram Boy and a Tony award for his starring role in the Norman Conquests.

Twitter was full of tributes and here are just a few of them, beginning with Friday Night Dinner creator, Robert Popper.

Our thoughts go to his family and friends. RIP Paul Ritter.

