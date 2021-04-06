People are paying tribute to Friday Night Dinner star Paul Ritter who has died aged 54

Entertainment

Awful news today that Paul Ritter, best known as Martin Goodman in Friday Night Dinner, has died of a brain tumour at the age of 54.

The hugely popular and versatile actor was also brilliant in Sky drama Chernobyl and appeared in numerous films and TV shows including The Game, Cold Feet, No Offence, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Quantum of Solace.

On stage he was nominated for an Olivier award for his performance in Coram Boy and a Tony award for his starring role in the Norman Conquests.

Twitter was full of tributes and here are just a few of them, beginning with Friday Night Dinner creator, Robert Popper.

1.

Devastated at this terribly sad news. Paul was a lovely, wonderful human being. Kind, funny, super caring and the greatest actor I ever worked with x https://t.co/yD6QpHEeo8 — Robert Popper (@robertpopper) April 6, 2021

2.

RIP Paul Ritter – loved him as Martin in Friday Night Dinner pic.twitter.com/SLXCsKRqF5 — Tim Gatt (@TimGatt) April 6, 2021

3.

Trying to find a way to talk about Paul Ritter and struggling. My friend since we were students together. So much talent and it shone from him even as a teenager. I was so lucky to know him and lucky too to work with him many times over the years. Wonderful man. RIP. — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) April 6, 2021

4.

Knocked it out of the PARK in Chernobyl. Watching it I consciously thought, "Oh, we have a new movie star." Between that & how funny he was in Friday Night Dinner… just unreal talent. Rest in peace, Paul Ritter. pic.twitter.com/nw8HnRZxRd — Rob Delaney (@robdelaney) April 6, 2021

5.

What awful news about Paul Ritter. Such a fantastic, magnetic actor in Chernobyl, No Offence, The Hollow Crown and much more. And of course, Martin Goodman is one of the most brilliant and memorable comedy characters of the past several decades. pic.twitter.com/YmlB93PSlD — Morgan Jeffery (@morganjeffery) April 6, 2021

6.

Paul Ritter, one of the nicest and best actors you’ll ever meet, I had the absolute pleasure of a first play at 19 with him, he called me a “Plonker” when I left him hanging on stage once at a missed entrance cue – I’ve never forgotten it and never did it again – RIP mate x — Russell Tovey (@russelltovey) April 6, 2021

7.

Paul Ritter was one of the most versatile & brilliant actors that has ever drawn breath. If Paul Ritter was in something, it made it good. This is horrendous news. — Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy) April 6, 2021

8.

Paul Ritter was a lovely man and of course utterly brilliant actor. What terrible, terrible heartbreaking news. — reece shearsmith (@ReeceShearsmith) April 6, 2021

9.

So, so sad to hear this. I was such a fan of Paul Ritter he was absolutely magic, RIP https://t.co/470euDcx9J — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) April 6, 2021

10.

Just out of drama school I saw a production of 3 Sisters. A young actor playing Tuzenbach, did the monologue before the duel. I’d heard it every week at DS. But when he did it, I forgot I’d heard it before. He went on to be one of our greatest actors. RIP Paul Ritter. — Eddie Marsan (@eddiemarsan) April 6, 2021

11.

Paul Ritter. What an actor. What a presence. So shocked and saddened by this awful news. RIP. — Mark Gatiss 💙 (@Markgatiss) April 6, 2021

12.

paul ritter was honestly one of the most underrated comedic people on tv and was the heart of friday night dinner, so heartbreaking — chris.🥀🐕‍🦺 (@whats0ccurin) April 6, 2021

13.

Everyone is rightfully praising Paul Ritter for his performance in Friday Night Dinner. But to fully appreciate just how good of an actor he was, watch Chernobyl. The amount of people I've spoken to who didn't realise it was the same actor speaks volumes about his range. RIP pic.twitter.com/a5gzCg5O8p — Jordan Paterson (@ImpoliteDoodle) April 6, 2021

14.

paul ritter and tamsin greig as jackie and martin in friday night dinner were one of the best casted and most well written sitcom couples ever – rip paul ritter, a legend forever 🤍🤍 — kiki ☾ (@jenbcrbers) April 6, 2021

15.

Ah man, RIP Paul Ritter. He was so good in Chernobyl. He’ll live forever in my meme folder… pic.twitter.com/9pXHKH9TFy — KJL (@kerryjeanlister) April 6, 2021

16.

I’m so shocked to hear about Paul Ritter! I can’t believe it!

Great man and fantastic actor,

My heart goes out to his family,

Such a sad day. RIP Paul. X❤️#RIP #heartbreaking — Will Mellor (@Mellor76) April 6, 2021

17.

Nobody did loveable idiocy quite like Paul Ritter in Friday Night Dinner. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/cMeCd1KWx9 — Ellen (@sweetlacrimosa) April 6, 2021

Our thoughts go to his family and friends. RIP Paul Ritter.