We feel bad for laughing at this kitten getting the shock of its lives – but just look

Poke Staff. Updated April 6th, 2021

We feel quite bad for laughing at this TikTok of Violet the kitten getting the shock of her little life – or all nine of them – but it’s too funny not to share.

No animals were hurt during the making of this video – unless you include Violet’s dignity.

@eddieboyvandabosh

I am sorry violet ☹️ ##kitten

♬ original sound – Amir Yass

Eddieboyvandaboosh’s clip went viral, gathering comments like these along the way.

One TikTok user had a prediction.

They may have a point.

@eddieboyvandabosh

Reply to @wrestlingclips20 👀

♬ Pink Panther Intro – Henry Mancini

Source eddieboyvandabosh

