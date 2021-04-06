We feel bad for laughing at this kitten getting the shock of its lives – but just look
We feel quite bad for laughing at this TikTok of Violet the kitten getting the shock of her little life – or all nine of them – but it’s too funny not to share.
No animals were hurt during the making of this video – unless you include Violet’s dignity.
@eddieboyvandabosh
I am sorry violet ☹️ ##kitten
Eddieboyvandaboosh’s clip went viral, gathering comments like these along the way.
One TikTok user had a prediction.
They may have a point.
@eddieboyvandabosh
Reply to @wrestlingclips20 👀
