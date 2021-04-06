We feel bad for laughing at this kitten getting the shock of its lives – but just look

Videos

We feel quite bad for laughing at this TikTok of Violet the kitten getting the shock of her little life – or all nine of them – but it’s too funny not to share.

No animals were hurt during the making of this video – unless you include Violet’s dignity.

Eddieboyvandaboosh’s clip went viral, gathering comments like these along the way.

One TikTok user had a prediction.

They may have a point.

READ MORE

This kitten’s special move is both highly impressive and totally misjudged

Source eddieboyvandabosh Image Screengrab