Twitter

Joe Heenan shared his trick for dealing with scam callers and started a trend – 16 of the best

Poke Staff. Updated April 6th, 2021

Since the first lockdown in March 2020, there’s been a noticable increase in scam phone calls, either because the crooks have started doing overtime, or because people are more likely to be at home to take the calls. Maybe both.

Comedian, Joe Heenan, shared with Twitter his hilarious method for dealing with that type of call – and it provides the best mental image you’re likely to have today.

His post inspired other people to describe their own methods – and these were our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke