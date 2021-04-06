Fox News did comedy and went viral for the wrong reasons
Over on Fox News they’ve launched a new weeknight comedy show presented by Greg Gutfeld intended as a rightwing alternative to the late night shows of Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon and so on.
And while it’s early days obviously, and it can take a bit of time to bed in, this clip went viral for all the wrong reasons after it was shard by journalist Aaron Rupar – @atrupar – on Twitter.
The right is starting to get better at comedy and it's making lefties nervous pic.twitter.com/viTJOV0H1r
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2021
Ooof.
reminder that this new Fox News show (Gutfeld!) is supposed to be funny pic.twitter.com/8ruUbiktyM
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2021
Even his own Fox colleagues were trolling it (they were presumably joking but it’s impossible to tell).
I think she was kidding. I think. pic.twitter.com/hYJ6cM1eGe
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2021
Ouch. pic.twitter.com/9ats04Fqe6
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2021
And this.
This is how Gutfeld framed a discussion about Amazon pic.twitter.com/vMtdHmjnQq
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2021
And just three of the things people said about it.
“Why aren’t there more conservative comedians?” https://t.co/w6jDvnyz6u
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 6, 2021
They’re almost as bad at comedy as they are at news reporting
— Milou (@Milou1504) April 6, 2021
You could literally grab someone off the street at random and they could write funnier material than this https://t.co/QxeiXPV9ow
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 6, 2021
