Fox News did comedy and went viral for the wrong reasons

Poke Staff. Updated April 6th, 2021

Over on Fox News they’ve launched a new weeknight comedy show presented by Greg Gutfeld intended as a rightwing alternative to the late night shows of Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon and so on.

And while it’s early days obviously, and it can take a bit of time to bed in, this clip went viral for all the wrong reasons after it was shard by journalist Aaron Rupar – @atrupar – on Twitter.

Ooof.

Even his own Fox colleagues were trolling it (they were presumably joking but it’s impossible to tell).

And this.

And just three of the things people said about it.

