Fox News did comedy and went viral for the wrong reasons

Over on Fox News they’ve launched a new weeknight comedy show presented by Greg Gutfeld intended as a rightwing alternative to the late night shows of Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon and so on.

And while it’s early days obviously, and it can take a bit of time to bed in, this clip went viral for all the wrong reasons after it was shard by journalist Aaron Rupar – @atrupar – on Twitter.

The right is starting to get better at comedy and it's making lefties nervous pic.twitter.com/viTJOV0H1r — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2021

Ooof.

reminder that this new Fox News show (Gutfeld!) is supposed to be funny pic.twitter.com/8ruUbiktyM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2021

Even his own Fox colleagues were trolling it (they were presumably joking but it’s impossible to tell).

I think she was kidding. I think. pic.twitter.com/hYJ6cM1eGe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2021

And this.

This is how Gutfeld framed a discussion about Amazon pic.twitter.com/vMtdHmjnQq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2021

And just three of the things people said about it.

“Why aren’t there more conservative comedians?” https://t.co/w6jDvnyz6u — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 6, 2021

They’re almost as bad at comedy as they are at news reporting — Milou (@Milou1504) April 6, 2021

You could literally grab someone off the street at random and they could write funnier material than this https://t.co/QxeiXPV9ow — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 6, 2021

Source Twitter @atrupar