Donald Trump’s Coke boycott lost its fizz overnight – 8 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 6th, 2021

Since the Republican-run State of Georgia passed a new voting act, there have been widespread protests.

As well as other measures, it introduces mandatory I.D. for voters, severely restricts access to postal votes, and forbids anyone from giving food or drink to those queueing at polling stations.

Among those with a larger profile to object to the changes are companies, Delta Airlines, Major League Baseball and Coca-Cola – leading Barack Obama to tweet this message of support.

Donald Trump had a different message – calling on the remaining MAGA faithful to boycott all of the brands.

His foray into what the political right usually describe as “cancel culture” got its own reaction on Twitter.

You won’t be surprised to learn what happened when the former president had a visit from former presidential adviser, Stephen Miller.

These people certainly weren’t surprised.

One tweeter had a brilliant suggestion for a more lethal assault on the fizzy drink producer.

It’s the real thing.

