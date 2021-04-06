Donald Trump’s Coke boycott lost its fizz overnight – 8 favourite reactions

News

Since the Republican-run State of Georgia passed a new voting act, there have been widespread protests.

As well as other measures, it introduces mandatory I.D. for voters, severely restricts access to postal votes, and forbids anyone from giving food or drink to those queueing at polling stations.

So Georgia passed a law reducing drop boxes from 94 to 23 in minority districts. In 2020 the election was fair and fraud free. Why change this for 2022? Because those drop boxes make it easier for people to vote who work and or don't drive. Voter Suppression is real — Roadrunner (@BeeepBeeep33) April 3, 2021

Among those with a larger profile to object to the changes are companies, Delta Airlines, Major League Baseball and Coca-Cola – leading Barack Obama to tweet this message of support.

Congratulations to @MLB for taking a stand on behalf of voting rights for all citizens. There’s no better way for America’s pastime to honor the great Hank Aaron, who always led by example. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 3, 2021

Donald Trump had a different message – calling on the remaining MAGA faithful to boycott all of the brands.

The former president of the United States is now urging a boycott of our national pastime. pic.twitter.com/sunb82hYOf — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) April 3, 2021

His foray into what the political right usually describe as “cancel culture” got its own reaction on Twitter.

I'm sure there are people who believe the tagline "Woke Coke" works on some level. These are also people who believe the 2020 election was rigged, the moon landings were faked, and vaccines exist to merely implant you with nanobots. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 5, 2021

Democrats: Here's some vaccine, infrastructure, and relief checks Republicans: We need you to boycott Coke and CBS and baseball and UPS and basically everything except racism — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) April 4, 2021

Republicans are trying to cancel Coke and Major League Baseball? If they cancel hot dogs and apple pie too, the entire southern U.S. will just be a bunch of people standing around pointing guns at each other. — Trent Capelli 🇨🇦🇮🇹 (@TrentCapelli) April 5, 2021

Wait until Pepsi issues a statement condemning the Ga voting laws, sending Republicans in search of yet another soft drink, and they quickly learn that their party's catering to big business for so long has left Pepsi and Coke owning every brand. — Josh Moon 🇺🇸 (@Josh_Moon) April 5, 2021

You won’t be surprised to learn what happened when the former president had a visit from former presidential adviser, Stephen Miller.

Just had a terrific meeting with President Trump! pic.twitter.com/jGyAnURAky — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 5, 2021

These people certainly weren’t surprised.

Trump sending out a demand for his followers to boycott Coke then getting caught trying to hide a bottle in a picture with his favorite vampire is so on brand it's like an 'Inception' level of layers of Trump brand. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) April 5, 2021

Imagine this phone call… TRUMP: (takes sip of Diet Coke) You see these Crazy liberals and what they're doing in Georgia? I'm boycotting Coke.

RUDY: (cheers a Gary Sanchez home run at Yankee Stadium) Just terrible. I'm boycotting baseball until they come to their damn senses! — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 5, 2021

Mark my words, Trump has no idea that Diet Coke is made by Coke. — Erin Gibson 🪐✨ (@eringibson) April 4, 2021

One tweeter had a brilliant suggestion for a more lethal assault on the fizzy drink producer.

If donald trump really wants to take down Coca-Cola he should buy the company and run it for a couple of years. — Ric Swartzlander (@ricswartzlander) April 4, 2021

It’s the real thing.

