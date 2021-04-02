Simply 17 funny pictures we’ve seen this week
It’s been another long week (even though it’s been a shorter week) so enjoy this selection of 17 funny pictures we’ve see over the last seven days.
1.
‘Free yoga’
2.
‘Friend ordered a pizza today, asked for a joke on the box. They did not disappoint’
3.
‘My best friend’s April Fool prank’
4.
‘The struggle is real’
5.
“I do NOT see the humor in this”
6.
‘For April Fools, a teacher told her class that the government imposed the wear of shower caps as extra safety measures’
7.
‘This dude blatantly ignoring park ordinance’
8.
‘Updated my wall art to be more relevant’
9.
‘My dad told me there were brownies in the pan’
