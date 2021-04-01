This ‘companion chair’ for needy pets went viral because it’s just so clever

Animals

This ‘companion chair’ for needy pets – complete with extra wide seat and built-in staircase – went viral on Twitter becuase, well, just look at it.

I built a chair for needy pets that always want to sit next to you. pic.twitter.com/loTmxmsnQ5 — Simone Giertz (@SimoneGiertz) March 30, 2021

Now everyone wants one. Well, everyone with a needy pet (or small child).

simone I NEED ONE — Sarafina Nance (@starstrickenSF) March 30, 2021

Do you have one for my dog? pic.twitter.com/Wj9NlDe8L3 — Stu (@StusReviewsUK) March 30, 2021

Plot twist: Scraps thinks you're the needy one for building a chair so you can sit next to her! — Stu (@stupotmcdoodle) March 30, 2021

Can you make one Boxer sized? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/du4EIl5Kpk — Surely A Ghost 🇺🇸 🌊😷 (@ShirleyAugust2) March 30, 2021

As an accessory I suggest a fake wooden keyboard, preferably heated, for cats to sit on. — Pizza belongs on pineapple (@Essin62) March 30, 2021

Our current solution isn’t working great pic.twitter.com/LV4sEftim4 — Zach new handle what's up (@zachwoIf) March 30, 2021

i made my dog one of these too!! (i was going to stain it to match the rest of my furniture, but my dog ended up liking it too much for me to take it away from him lol) pic.twitter.com/B8GMACbpRF — ¡kenzie! (@kazooshiz) March 30, 2021

And just in case you’re interested …

Full video in case you want to watch me get angry with a piece of plywood: https://t.co/scYI9Qrhfp — Simone Giertz (@SimoneGiertz) March 30, 2021

