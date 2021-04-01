Animals

This ‘companion chair’ for needy pets went viral because it’s just so clever

John Plunkett. Updated April 1st, 2021

This ‘companion chair’ for needy pets – complete with extra wide seat and built-in staircase – went viral on Twitter becuase, well, just look at it.

Now everyone wants one. Well, everyone with a needy pet (or small child).

And just in case you’re interested …

Source Twitter @SimoneGiertz

