This all-time classic comeback has just gone viral all over again

Life

There are good comebacks and there are good comebacks, and then there’s this one, an all-time classic that was sent viral all over again after it was shared again by @unidentifiedbird.

happy 1 year anniversary to one of my favorite twitter moments pic.twitter.com/4bTb7RO1T4 — Bird 5 (@unidentifedbird) March 31, 2021

And here it is in full, just in case that’s tricky to see.

Boom.

Recovering from heart surgery. I'd thank you for the laugh but it hurt like hell. 🙂 — Three R's 🫀🎵📈 (@three_rs) March 31, 2021

That guy absolutely rules. — Brian 👁️ (@Lefty_Jew) March 31, 2021

Legend — ReptilianNationalist (@MikeArendt) March 31, 2021

READ MORE

9 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks of the week

Source Twitter @unidentifedbird