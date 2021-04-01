Take a bow, south Aussie police, your ‘S.A.U.S.A.G.E dog’ April Fool will not be bettered

Animals

If you only watch one April Fool’s video then make it this one, a police department video about a new type of police dog that went viral because it’s very funny and utterly adorable.

‼️New Dog Operations initiative announced‼️ The ‘small area urban search and guided evacuation’ dogs will be part of SAPOL's capabilities from today🐕‍🦺https://t.co/hpVfrqiXsd pic.twitter.com/OTFulWBAbg — South Australia Police (@SAPoliceNews) March 31, 2021

The clip went viral on Reddit after it was shared by ImAlwaysTilted_ and here are our favourite three things people said about it.

‘You may laugh, but have you ever tried to lift a German Shepard up into a ceiling space? They crash right through then stare at you like you’re the asshole.’ Kindofsickofyou ‘S.A.U.S.A.G.E dogs lol.’ fatality15 ‘I lost my shit when they said…. we can attach them to DRONES!!’ baxterrocky

Source Twitter @SAPoliceNews Reddit u/ImAlwaysTilted_