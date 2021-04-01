Ryan Reynolds’ reaction to getting the jab was peak Ryan Reynolds

Celebrity

Many of the celebrities who have been given the Covid vaccination have used the occasion to encourage other people to do likewise by going very public.

Arnold Schwarzenegger had a quote ready.

Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live! pic.twitter.com/xJi86qQNcm — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 20, 2021

Kim Cattrall was clearly pleased to have had the call.

They’ve expanded the vaccine eligibility age in New York. Made my appt yesterday and got my shot this morning. Good work NY! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GVBT6o2dSI — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) March 10, 2021

Dolly Parton even received some of the vaccine she’d helped to fund.

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

If you’d been asked to predict how Ryan Reynolds might react to getting the jab, you’d probably have gone with something like this.

His tongue-in-cheek swipe at those conspiracy theorists who say that the jab contains a microchip, and that 5G causes coronavirus, went viral.

Twitter clearly realised he was joking, because others making the same type of quip have found themselves suspended for spreading misinformation.

Dude I got put in Twitter jail for saying literally the same thing. https://t.co/lAdcuxjrCJ — Joe Creager (@coachcreag) March 31, 2021

We enjoyed these responses.

1.

There will be excellent reception around @VancityReynolds for the next little while if anyone's looking for a hotspot. https://t.co/NyeceVoNCH — Amanda Jetté Knox (@MavenOfMayhem) March 31, 2021

2.

It's not a joke Ryan. My mate had the vaccine and now he has a moustache. — Tony (@Prague_Tony) March 31, 2021

3.

My brother (pictured) got his as well. Apparently it's the combination of woolly hat and vaccine that causes you to mutate into a cat. The fibres of the hat promote growth so the hat becomes part of your body. But I'm sure they explained all that to you in advance 👍 pic.twitter.com/9xusRujjJU — Clemfandango 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@intergeri) March 31, 2021

4.

I'll have what he's having 😍 https://t.co/6Eh7N4EWmW — Erica Ehm (@EricaEhm) March 31, 2021

5.

this dude is so fucking lucky. first he's married to blake lively and now this https://t.co/qG3MrKYg3f — nayane. (@shalifoestark) March 31, 2021

6.

The expansion of our network is™ very important for us. https://t.co/cA0uT3B82S — Team Chemtrail (@TeamChemtrail) March 31, 2021

One person had a warning for the Canadian star.

The Oxford vax turns you British. Watch out for the warning signs: bad teeth and a craving for tea. — Peter James Thomas (@petetom24) March 31, 2021

After some of its 5G masts were destroyed by dangerous idiots, Vodafone’s official account may not have been entirely joking when they replied with their own warning.

Please don't encourage them Ryan… pic.twitter.com/NIx4onvIaM — Vodafone UK (@VodafoneUK) March 31, 2021

