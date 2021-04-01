Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week
We’ve collected 25 really great tweets from the past week, so that you could see them without having to read all the gloomy stuff, too.
You’re welcome.
1.
A guy at the dog park keeps yelling for his dog Marco and I can’t be the only one here who is trying not to yell Polo back
— Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) March 27, 2021
2.
Apple's suggested password when creating any account/profile: pic.twitter.com/bUu3H6VmC0
— buddybú. (@eddie_deux) March 29, 2021
3.
Time for my favourite bit of Twitter. People who only ever turn on their telly for #LineOfDuty giving us their opinions on the last 5 minutes of #TopGear.
— Richard Osman (@richardosman) March 28, 2021
4.
Finally, a cream that replaces me with another person pic.twitter.com/aD1ZSlYV3i
— sg (@iamspacegirl) February 20, 2021
5.
I know this is a minority position but I love the goofy intro sentences students write. Since the dawn of time, humans have wondered about the mind. fuckin tell me about it man
— bean (@christapeterso) March 30, 2021
6.
Rumpelstiltskin: [shows up for a spinning class] wtf am I the only one who actually brought straw
— Adam💣 (@YSylon) March 30, 2021
7.
When you put on a new dress and realise it has pockets. pic.twitter.com/NAHrUid3Yf
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) March 27, 2021
8.
Welcome to your 40s, you schedule your haircuts according to how crazy your eyebrows look now.
— Stone (@StoneAgeRadio13) March 30, 2021
9.
yet another ad man described as “advertising’s bad boy.” stop it. you sell crisps and toilet paper.
— Robyn Frost (@robynhfrost) March 30, 2021
10.
Dammit… my sink is blocked and I have a pile of dishes to do too pic.twitter.com/YXpYmjcZoa
— Non-Fungible Technical Resource (@quephird) March 26, 2021
11.
Even if I was bitten by a radioactive spider, I'd still be inherently lazy. I wouldn't be out fighting crime, I'd just be slinging a web to grab some snacks without getting up from the couch.
— Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) March 27, 2021
12.
“You don’t want children?! What will you do when you’re old???”
When I’m old: pic.twitter.com/JX49KEqaKv
— Kara Head (@KaraonTW) March 29, 2021
