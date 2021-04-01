‘Every episode of Grand Designs’ absolutely nails the show’s not-so-secret formula

Videos

Stand-up comedian, Simon Caine – @thismademecool, on Twitter – has clearly not spent the pandemic twiddling his thumbs while he waited for gigs to happen again, because he’s produced a raft of funny sketches to keep people entertained.

He touched on the coronavirus. Not literally – or if he did, we’re sure he washed his hands.

He mentioned Brexit.

But he also turned his biting wit on that crucial lockdown lifeline – the telly.

Simon says – Grand Designs is a bit formulaic.

If you’ve ever watched Grand Designs, you’ll know this is spot on – and if you haven’t, you no longer need to.

Here’s what TikTok users thought of it.

As a bonus, here’s ‘Every Episode of Don’t Tell the Bride’.

from 30 Rock GIFs via Gfycat

As well as on TikTok, you can find Simon on YouTube and Twitter – or at a comedy club near you once it’s safe.

Source Simon Caine Image Screengrab