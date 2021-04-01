‘Every episode of Grand Designs’ absolutely nails the show’s not-so-secret formula
Stand-up comedian, Simon Caine – @thismademecool, on Twitter – has clearly not spent the pandemic twiddling his thumbs while he waited for gigs to happen again, because he’s produced a raft of funny sketches to keep people entertained.
He touched on the coronavirus. Not literally – or if he did, we’re sure he washed his hands.
He mentioned Brexit.
But he also turned his biting wit on that crucial lockdown lifeline – the telly.
Simon says – Grand Designs is a bit formulaic.
If you’ve ever watched Grand Designs, you’ll know this is spot on – and if you haven’t, you no longer need to.
Here’s what TikTok users thought of it.
As a bonus, here’s ‘Every Episode of Don’t Tell the Bride’.
As well as on TikTok, you can find Simon on YouTube and Twitter – or at a comedy club near you once it’s safe.
