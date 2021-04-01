Videos

‘Every episode of Grand Designs’ absolutely nails the show’s not-so-secret formula

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 1st, 2021

Stand-up comedian, Simon Caine – @thismademecool, on Twitter – has clearly not spent the pandemic twiddling his thumbs while he waited for gigs to happen again, because he’s produced a raft of funny sketches to keep people entertained.

He touched on the coronavirus. Not literally – or if he did, we’re sure he washed his hands.

@simoncaine182

Tier 4 announcement. ##UKComedy ##lockdownlife ##uklockdown ##masks ##comedytiktok ##uktiktok ##FYP ##foryoupage ##scottishtiktok ##sketch ##covid

♬ How Bizarre – OMC

He mentioned Brexit.

@simoncaine182

UK lorry drivers ##uktiktok ##lorrydrivers ##ukpolitics ##brexit ##lockdowntiktok ##brexitmeansbrexit_ ##fyp ##foryourpage ##sketch ##scottishtiktok

♬ original sound – Simon Caine

But he also turned his biting wit on that crucial lockdown lifeline – the telly.

Simon says – Grand Designs is a bit formulaic.

@simoncaine182

every episode of ##granddesigns ##uktv ##kevinmccloud ##ukcomedy ##lockdownlife ##lockdowntiktok ##viral ##sketch ##funny ##fyp ##foryoupage ##homerenovation

♬ original sound – Simon Caine

If you’ve ever watched Grand Designs, you’ll know this is spot on – and if you haven’t, you no longer need to.

Here’s what TikTok users thought of it.

As a bonus, here’s ‘Every Episode of Don’t Tell the Bride’.

@simoncaine182

every episode of ##donttellthebride ##wedding ##fyp ##foryourpage ##weddingplanner ##ukcomedy ##uktiktok

♬ original sound – Simon Caine

from 30 Rock GIFs via Gfycat

As well as on TikTok, you can find Simon on YouTube and Twitter – or at a comedy club near you once it’s safe.

