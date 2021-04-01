This choreographer has found a way to make routine covid test results very entertaining
For many people in jobs that see them unable to avoid some contact with others, frequent Covid tests have become routine.
Choreographer, dancer and teacher, Philip Joel, however, came up with a way to make submitting proof of negative results distinctly out of the ordinary.
My boss requires me to send weekly photo evidence of my negative test result to teach. I feel sorry as he has 100's of photos to see so I always like to spruce mine up for him! pic.twitter.com/iRoenOHOek
— Philip Joel (@PhilipJoel) March 29, 2021
He’s set the barre high. Not a typo.
Twitter loved his tongue-in-cheek post.
A fine example of bringing the joy 😍 #LoveToPlay2021 https://t.co/kRuW2zEo3u
— Wendy Denman (@Wandapops) March 31, 2021
Im just loving the idea of hundreds of people posting test results this way, it should be an actual law. 😀😀😀
— Gordon Lewis 👁🏴🇬🇧🇮🇱 💙 (@GordonL63786622) March 30, 2021
This man is a hero 👇🏽 https://t.co/Gnk7t5BtkP
— John Cope (@john_cope) March 30, 2021
Due to popular demand, Philip posted even more fabulous poses.
You asked for it……ALBUM 2!!! pic.twitter.com/yn1wffEkU3
— Philip Joel (@PhilipJoel) March 30, 2021
It isn’t the first time the talented choreographer has brought a smile to people’s faces since the pandemic landed.
These are just a couple of the funny videos that struck a chord with his followers.
"The Online Dance Class" pic.twitter.com/jpmroI6jE0
— Philip Joel (@PhilipJoel) January 8, 2021
"March 8th….The Return To College" pic.twitter.com/Ddnc4DoRKU
— Philip Joel (@PhilipJoel) February 26, 2021
You don’t have to work in the Arts for Zoom calls and the return to the workplace to be highly relatable.
Follow him on Twitter and Instagram for more comedy gold.
