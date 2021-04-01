Pics

This choreographer has found a way to make routine covid test results very entertaining

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 1st, 2021

For many people in jobs that see them unable to avoid some contact with others, frequent Covid tests have become routine.

Choreographer, dancer and teacher, Philip Joel, however, came up with a way to make submitting proof of negative results distinctly out of the ordinary.

He’s set the barre high. Not a typo.

Twitter loved his tongue-in-cheek post.

Due to popular demand, Philip posted even more fabulous poses.

It isn’t the first time the talented choreographer has brought a smile to people’s faces since the pandemic landed.

These are just a couple of the funny videos that struck a chord with his followers.

You don’t have to work in the Arts for Zoom calls and the return to the workplace to be highly relatable.

Follow him on Twitter and Instagram for more comedy gold.

