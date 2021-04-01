Our 14 favourite funny pandemic posts

Twitter

As the UK crawls towards fully reopening, the vaccine is at the forefront of our thoughts – and it has dominated the pandemic jokes on Twitter recently, too.

Here are some of our favourite comments about that and other aspects of pandemic life.

1.

Got the jab yesterday and last night I celebrated.

I had 6 whiskeys, 4 vodkas and a bottle of Sambuca.

I woke up this morning & the room was spinning, I've got a splitting headache & I feel sick.

I think I might have side effects from the vaccine. — joe heenan (@joeheenan) March 28, 2021

2.

pub darts teams could offer the vaccine to those unable to get in… — Milton Jones (@themiltonjones) March 25, 2021

3.

4.

Pub COVID passports are a great idea. I can’t wait to sit in a cosy bustling pub with a pint of beer waving at my unvaccinated wife through the window. — Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) March 25, 2021

5.

Can’t work out if I really want to start bagpipe lessons or just want covid to end — Isy Suttie 💙 (@Isysuttie) March 31, 2021

6.

When I get my vaccine, I hope I become like that naked blue chick from the X-men — Brunette Bohemian (@RaeUvLite) March 30, 2021

7.